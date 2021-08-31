Past haunting the future of Pinarayi govt?

It seems that the horrors of the past are back to haunt Pinarayi Vijayan Government. The controversial Muttil tree-felling case, which happened during the last Pinarayi regime, has taken a new and interesting turn. Recently, the Divisional Forest Officer P Dhanesh Kumar, who played a major role in unearthing the case, has complained of a threat to his life from the accused. He petitioned Additional Director General of Police, Crime Branch, S Sreejith, who heads the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that the accused in the case had threatened to implicate him in offenses, including anti-national activities. Kumar went on to state that he was openly threatened by Roji Augustine and Anto Augustine in the presence of police officers after their arrest at the Aluva Police Club. This turn of events has activated the opposition in the state who have upped their ante by accusing the Chief Minister of being directly involved in the case. Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan said that the Chief Minister had helped the forest officer responsible for the large-scale tree felling to ‘escape’ with a light punishment. He also voiced his lack of faith in the probe being conducted by the Crime Branch.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF) Rajesh Raveendran blamed the Forest Conservator, Kozhikode, NT Sajan, in his report, for colluding with the accused to frame his subordinate officers. The report concluded that Sajan had colluded with the accused in the case to falsely implicate MK Sameer, forest officer, Meppady in Wayanad district who is pursuing the rosewood felling case. It further confirmed that Sajan and the Augustine brothers had used the false Mnaikkunnumala case to seek revenge against Meppadi range officers who had caught the Augustine brothers red-handed in Muttil tree felling. Nevertheless, the case has put the current Government in a spot with an aggressive opposition turning on the heat on the issue. Notably, the Opposition has accused the Government of managing plunder of forest wealth of unprecedented proportions. On the other hand, the Forest Minister in the second Pinarayi Government, AK Saseendran, accused the Opposition of creating a smokescreen to further their political agenda. The Government, he claimed, has taken all possible steps to unearth the scam by launching a comprehensive inquiry by a special investigative team. “Two officials posted at the Lakkidi forest check post in Wayanad have already been suspended for their failure to prevent the smuggling of rosewood logs axed from Muttil,” the Minister pointed out.

Having said this, the Kerala High Court has dismissed the anticipatory bail petitions filed by the Augustine brothers in the case. The court stated that the three accused, Roji Augustine, Anto Augustine, and Josekurtty Augustine managed things by manipulating records and influencing officers. Therefore, they were not entitled to any relief from the court. The court went on to acknowledge the fact that Roji Augustine had indeed collected INR1.4 crore from the managing director of Malabar Timbers by promising to arrange over 10000 cubic feet of rosewood, as brought out in the investigation report. However, the court did mention that how such a quantity of rosewood can be arranged by him is yet to be ascertained. Bail or no bail for the Augustine brothers, it seems that the opposition will not let the matter go to rest anytime soon. According to them, only a thorough unbiased investigation over the matter can bring the truth to light. And if they are to be believed, the findings are going to be ugly for the present government.