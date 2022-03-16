PF Interest Cuts And Future

At a time when the working class is already suffering given the pandemic and economic slowdown, it seems that their woes are far from over. As if the growing unemployment was not enough, the Union government further decided to cut the interest rates on workers’ and employees’ PF deposits. By doing so, many believe that the Modi government has just pushed workers 45 years back on social security. The yearly inflation has been projected to be 5.3% and interest rates on PF deposits have been reduced to 8.1%, and therefore the effective gain for workers will be only 2.8% yearly on their deposits. Though the workers and employees are entitled to dearness allowance, and many of them have been getting it, many others have just lost their jobs during the pandemic. Out-of-job workers, and the workers who are re-employed on lower wages, are likely to be the hardest hit by the present decision of reducing interest rates on PF deposits, and hence it is inhuman.

Since the Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupendra Yadav, who is PM Narendra Modi’s top lieutenant for implementing the biggest labour reform in India is vigorously pushing for the implementation of the four controversial labour codes, presided over the meeting of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation’s (EPFO’s) top decision-making body, the Central Board of Trustees, the approved rate cut on March 12 last is quite explainable. Nevertheless, it has unmasked the real face of the Modi government, since the action is clearly against the workforce. The action is even astounding in the backdrop of the four labour codes that the Modi government is bent upon implementing in the coming year 2022-23, one of which is the Code on Social Security, 2020. Shockingly, the Modi government should resort to such a cruel act against the workforce under cover of high-sounding names of schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan (PM-SYM) or National Pension Scheme for Traders and Self Employed Person, at a time when the entire workforce in the country is undergoing an unprecedented crisis needing greater social security cover.

The new approved rate of interest on PF deposit is 8.1% for the financial year 2021-22 as against the last two financial years 2020-21 and 2019-20 when it stood at 8.5%, thus making the interest rate the lowest since 1977-78 when it stood at 8%. In 2015-16 the rate of interest was 8.8%, which was the highest 12% between 1989 and 2000. The amount calculated on the new rate will be credited on EPF accumulations in members’ accounts for the financial year 2021-22 after the approved rate would be officially notified in the government gazette. The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) called for a widespread protest against this during the all-India strike on March 28 and 29 next, arguing that reducing the interest rate amounted to reducing the protection offered by PF accumulations in old age. AITUC has also rejected the so-called actuarial calculations put forth by the Ministry to justify the reduced interest rate, which favours big players in the financial market and corporate, about which Union labour minister Bhupendra Yadav was quoted saying “it feels good to announce” 8.1% interest rate on EPF savings for 2021-22.