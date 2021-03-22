Politics over COVID vaccination in India?

Though India claims to be the nation that has finally manufactured the Covid vaccines and even supplying a large part of it to other nations, the ground situation inside its own boundaries is grim. Recently, Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister of Delhi claimed that the state can vaccinate all its citizens within three months if allowed by the Union government and vaccines made available, points out that there may more than meets the eye in the whole process undergoing currently in the nation. Repeatedly, has the Prime Minister mentioned during his speeches – ‘Nation First’ but now the people are questioning if that is being followed by heart? There has been a spike exports of the vaccine from India but the ongoing vaccination process within its borders is at an all time slow. Adding to the woes, the second wave has hit the nation with states like Maharashtra and Kerala seeing a huge spike in the number of Covid cases within a fortnight. India, as a whole is seeing a spike in the number of cases, which is now closing in on 50k mark a day.

With the rate with which the vaccination process has been going on, indicates that politics on vaccines and vaccination in India is now a reality. People are kept on tenterhooks and are swinging between hope and frustration, on account of very slow rate of vaccination due to hosts of reasons ranging from incapacity of our healthcare system, vaccine hesitancy and of course the politics. Given the fact that India, above all, has been fighting a war in order to make people aware about the fact that the vaccine is effective and not dangerous. The war of words between the two vaccine manufacturers namely Covishield by SII (Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin by Bharat Biotech only added fuel to fire. By the time, vaccination drive launched in India on January 16, vaccine hesitancy had already flared up to a great extent. Many people were reluctant to get the shots despite the fact that adverse effects of the vaccines in India has been almost negligible and the death reported after vaccination has not been conclusively linked to any of the vaccines. Additionally, India does not have the capacity to produce, supply and inoculate all its people and therefore it was decided to carry out the vaccination in phases.

What people are finding interesting though, is the fact that under all these circumstances, the government of India has allowed exports of vaccines, some of them as gifts to certain nations. Notably, India is the vaccine hub of the world supplying almost 60 percent of the vaccines globally. Many are alleging that Modi government is ignoring Indians by sending large quantity of vaccines abroad instead of focusing on her own people at home first. Politics is played on the issue, but the reality is that we have a mismatch between production and delivery capacities. Nevertheless, India must focus on making vaccines available to all its citizens and desist from any narrow politics, since it is the only way we can successfully fight with Covid-19.