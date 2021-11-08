Politics over fuel prices relief

The country heaves a sigh of relief as the fuel prices came down finally after crossing the three-figure mark. The cut in the Central tax on diesel and petrol by the Modi government came not only as a respite but also as a big surprise for the people. However, it has now turned out to be a deft political move. The timing of the announcement itself has been political. The cut came within 24 hours of the by-elections results in 11 states, the results of which were not entirely to the liking of the ruling party. Although it brought some face-saving wins in some seats, the unexpected loss in the Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh has rung alarm bells and already a blame game is on to fix responsibility. Modi has clearly used the price cuts to exploit the festive spirit on Diwali eve to build some favourable public opinion for the saffron party. To add to the total impact, the NDA-ruled states lost no time in announcing their own cuts in addition to those announced by the Centre. The coordinated moves seem to have generated a lot of goodwill for the ruling party.

As of now, 22 states and UTs, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Goa, have extended additional VAT benefits on diesel and petrol. Karnataka announced a cut of INR 8.62 a liter for petrol and INR 9.40 for diesel, while Madhya Pradesh offered an additional INR6.89 price relief on petrol and INR6.96 on diesel and Uttar Pradesh lowered VAT on petrol by INR6.96 and diesel by INR2.04 a liter. The Modi government further followed up the price cut with an appeal to the states not to bring in politics in the pricing of fuels and proportionately forego a part of their taxes so as to bring relief to the people. This smart move by the BJP has put the opposition-ruled states in an awkward position, making them spoilsports in the eyes of the general public. The union’s decision has put the opposition-ruled states in a dilemma as they do not want to earn the displeasure of the people, but at the same time give up on a bonanza that came their way on account of the PM’s original action.

For a start, the CPI-M-ruled Kerala government has flatly refused to effect any corresponding cut in the state-levied taxes, saying that the union should have reduced the tax by a bigger margin in the first place as it is a problem created by themselves. On a positive note, for a united opposition, the non-BJP ruled states are acting in unison by refusing to announce their own cuts. Moreover, there is apparently a move to bring about a common stand by the opposition states on the issue and some kind of consultations are said to be currently on. Kerala finance minister KN Balagopal asserted that the Modi government is misleading the people on the fuel tax issue and singularly blamed it for the high fuel prices. Nevertheless, irrespective of the merit of the arguments, it is an issue on which the opposition states will have to tread very carefully as it involves perceptions, which need to be managed in terms of its electoral implications.