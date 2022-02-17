Polluted Water Bodies Might Spell Another Disaster

India has always been plagued by the problem of access to clean drinking water. Over the years, if we know one thing for sure then it’s got to be the fact that access to clean water is not a basic human right in a country populated by billions. What adds to the woes is the Modi government’s lenient attitude towards polluters. It had even abstained last year when a motion was moved in the United Nations Human Rights Council that recognised access to a clean environment as a basic human right. Ironically, the River Yamuna remains one of the most polluted rivers in the country even after being right under the nose of the seat of power in New Delhi. And now an international study has found Indian rivers as one of the most contaminated ones from drugs presenting the greatest health risks for humans and other lives. A study of the University of York has found rivers across the world polluted from drugs and pharmaceuticals barring only two places in the world – Iceland and a Venezuelan village where the indigenous people do not use medicines extensively.

However, conditions prevailing in India are one of the most dangerous for its people and all forms of lives, since the most contaminated samples were predominantly found from sampling campaigns in Africa and Asia. The Asian countries include Pakistan, India, Armenia, Palestine, and China. The study specifically mentions Delhi as among some of the “most polluted cities on the planet” from where samples were collected. The study monitored 1,052 sampling sites along 258 rivers in 104 countries of all continents, thus representing the pharmaceutical fingerprint of 471.4 million people. While discussing the countries with the highest drug concentrations in their rivers, including India and Nigeria, the researchers concluded that the phenomena may be due to people having enough income to buy pharmaceuticals but living in places without good sewerage systems capable of removing drugs from water. Given the limitation of the study, the impact of drug pollution in river water may be more frightening than we presently know. There are over 2,500 modern drugs in use, but the current technology allows the analysis of only 50-100 from a single sample. That is why the researchers focused only on the drugs that are the most commonly used.

The most frequently detected APIs were carbamazepine, metformin, and caffeine, a compound also arising from lifestyle use. Carbamazepine is an anti-epileptic drug that is hard to break down. Metformin is a drug to control diabetes. Not only that, antibiotics were found at dangerous levels at one in five sites. John Wilkinson who led the study has even said, “The World Health Organization (WHO) and UN and other organisations say antimicrobial resistance is the single greatest threat to humanity – it’s the next pandemic.” The reasons for drug pollution also include leakage from the drug manufacturing companies, apart from the use of pharmaceuticals by humans and livestock, and their disposal. Good sewage connectivity and wastewater treatment is the key to minimising, although these may be extremely expensive, says Wilkinson the scientist who led the study. He had therefore suggested more careful use of medicines, particularly antibiotics. But will India awake to the reports and studies? Will it take steps to depollute or stop further pollution of its water bodies? Only time will tell!