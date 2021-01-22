Preserving sanctity of constitution

When the extermination against minorities in Gujarat was raging in 2002, the then President of India, KR Narayanan had remarked to a delegation which met him seeking intervention, “The Constitution is not working in Gujarat”. Interestingly, Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat at that time. Now, nearly two decades later and nearly seven years of the Prime Ministership of Modi, it can be said that the constitution is not working in large parts of the country and in various sections of the polity. As we observe the 71st Republic Day, it would be instructive to see what has happened to the fundamental rights of citizens – the right of personal liberty, the right of freedom of speech, association and assembly among others. At present, there are hundreds of people in jail with no prospect of bail because they are charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other pernicious laws like sedition. They are not criminals or terrorists but political and social activists, journalists and even stand up comedians.

The UAPA is a monstrous law which makes getting bail extremely difficult. It should be noted that it was the UPA government which amended the law to introduce draconian provisions regarding bail in the wake of the terrorist attack in Mumbai in November 2008. The creation of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), which encroaches on the rights of the states in the sphere of law and order, was also a product of this period. The Modi government had made both the UAPA and the NIA Acts more stringent and violative of the fundamental rights of citizens through further amendments. With this, the separation of powers envisaged in the Constitution, in which the judiciary has an independent role has been seriously eroded. The Supreme Court has also become more of an executive court. In the BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, the tenets of the Constitution does not apply, especially, if one is a Muslim. If a Muslim boy walks with a Hindu girl on a public road, he can be hauled up and put in jail if a complaint is lodged by any of the Hindutva outfits. In the case of Munawar Faruqui, he has been in jail in Indore for three weeks even though the police have gone on record that there is no evidence that he insulted Hindu deities or “hurt religious sentiments”. But then, the complaint was lodged by the son of a local BJP MLA and that is the writ that runs.

It is to enforce this Hindutva-neo-liberal order that every Constitutional right of the citizen is being suppressed. Dr Ambedkar had also warned, “However good a Constitution may be, it is sure to turn out bad because those who are called to work it, happen to be a bad lot”. The “bad lot” are ruining the Constitution. Therefore, Republic Day should be the occasion to resolve to fight relentlessly for the political, social and economic rights of citizens – the tractor parade of the kisans will exemplify this fight. It is imperative to carry forward the political struggle to defeat the Hindutva-men who are wrecking the Constitution.