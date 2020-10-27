Priyanka boost for Cong in UP bypolls

Uttar Pradesh will see an interesting contest in the forthcoming by-elections for seven assembly seats which will act as a litmus test for Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. The bypolls for seven assembly seats including Naugawan, Sadat, Bulandshahr, Bangarmau, Ghatampur, Deoria, Tundla and Makhani will be held on November 3, the results of which will be announced on November 10. The elections hold a special interest as this will be for the first time that Priyanka Gandhi is herself responsible for the entire show on behalf of her party. Over the years Congress has tried all permutations and combinations which have not yielded much favourable outcome for the party. However, by handing over the reign to Priyanka this time, many Congress supporters, who have been demanding Priyanka’s heightened involvement in the party, have been silenced. From selection of candidates to campaigning strategy, every decision is being taken by Priyanka Gandhi who is also holding the position of AICC general secretary and in-charge of the entire UP.

Notably, during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, she was in-charge of only eastern UP and hardly had any time to perform. It may be mentioned that previously Joyotiraditya Scindia was in-charge of Western UP who currently is in the BJP camp. Since the last Lok Sabha polls, Priyanka has been in touch with party leaders and workers on a regular basis. She was also responsible in making Ajay Kumar Lalloo the state president and forming his team of office-bearers. Additionally, during the pandemic it was only Congress members who were visible on roads helping people in distress including lakhs of migrant labourers. Priyanka not only raised the issue of corruption in handling of pandemic by the state government but offered help to arrange buses to bring back migrant labourers. Not only this, the Congress leaders have been raising the issue of rising crimes against women in the state. She along with Rahul Gandhi were the first opposition leaders who confronted the UP administration on the Hathras incident and reached the village to meet the family members of the victim. Moreover, Priyanka has been raising the issue of all women belonging to different caste and religion through videos, tweets and letters to CM Adityanath alongside becoming the voice of the farmers. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also took up the issue of weavers especially in eastern UP and Varanasi in particular.

Priyanka Gandhi has also been galvanising her party workers through constant video calls and series of programs during the last few months. Working under her behest, Congress president Ajay Kumar Lalloo may be included in the list of being arrested the maximum number of times for raising his voice in public causes. For the first time Priyanka Gandhi herself and the team are linked with grass root workers through their mobile numbers. It seems that the groundwork has been laid by Priyanka and her team to face the bypolls. However, much depends on the campaign strategy now with pandemic restrictions being the major hurdle. The bypolls are also gaining special attention as the future strategy of Priyanka Gandhi for 2022 assembly elections will depend on the results of these by-polls and votes polled by Congress candidates.