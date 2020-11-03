Promise of a free Covid vaccine – hollow or real?

India is keen about delivering Covid-19 vaccine free of cost to the people of India. Many state governments including Governments of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Tamil Nadu have also promised delivery of free vaccines, but the million dollar question remains – is it doable? Research on vaccines for Covid-19 has reached Phase 3 trials. Although the private companies developing the vaccines are getting public grants, the price of vaccines are likely to vary between USD 3 to USD 30 a dose, depending on the drug manufacturers. AstraZeneca, for instance, in a deal with the Euro Commission has agreed to sell vaccines between USD 3 and USD 4, a dose. Moderna is promising a delivery with a price tag of USD 37, per piece. Sinovac, the Chinese vaccine maker, is selling vaccines for its emergency program in select cities in China at USD 60 for two shots of vaccine. The vaccine, jointly developed by Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline, comes with a price tag of USD 10, a piece. Ergo, for the Indian consumers, the first best option is to go for the vaccine developed by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), with a price cap of USD 3 per dose. Under circumstances, when imports become necessary, the price will be on the higher side.

Assuming India’s population size of 1.3 billion, this means the government needs to shell out USD 3.9 billion or around Rs 30000 crore to foot the bill for the vaccine. Then there is distribution, transportations and logistics costs for delivering the vaccines. For medicines, this cost amounts to 10-14%. However, for vaccines, as it requires transporting and storing in refrigerated containers, this cost will increase further. Therefore, there is merit when SII is asking for Rs 80000 crore from the government. A quick look at the budgetary documents over the last few years, indicate for the fiscal 2019-2020, the Central Government allocated Rs 61398 crore for health. During the last fiscal, public expenditure on health as a percentage of GDP was 1.29% of GDP – an improvement from around 1.15% of GDP, an average figure clocked over the last four years. However, with India’s GDP likely to contract by 10.3%, from USD 2.87 trillion in 2019-2020 to USD 2.58 trillion in 2020-2021, even if the government spends what did during the previous years, there is going to be a shortfall from the stated Rs 80000 crore. Then there are other domestic taxes standing in the way of patients, notably the 12% GST levied on most pharmaceuticals in India. Of the total money spent on healthcare, around 64% comes out-of-pocket, of households.

Customs red tape in India is a major barrier to access to medicines, holding up medicines and raising costs. Examples include inefficient customs procedures, cumbersome export and import procedures, administrative red-tape, hidden taxes, congestion fees and a generally sub-optimal trade infrastructure. New therapeutics and vaccines for Covid-19, many of which will be manufactured abroad, will be needed rapidly. The state governments should therefore examine the existing stock of these barriers to eliminate superfluous regulations and ensure that medicines can enter the country quickly. As new treatments and vaccines for Covid-19 become available it is imperative they are made available globally as quickly as possible.