Question mark over floating of commercial banks

All of a sudden, a recommendation of an internal working group of the Reserve Bank of India has raised a storm. The working group has suggested allowing India’s corporate houses to float commercial banks. Corporate houses conjure up an idea of big business groups having a chain of companies manufacturing from the so-called safety pins, to steel, to motor cars, to textiles with sundry other businesses thrown in into a maze of inter-connected entities. But these were industrial units, which had pre-empted licences for manufacturing a host of items in the licence-permit Raj days. The first question is where are the Indian industrial or large corporate houses, excepting one or maybe two. And everyone knows which is at least the one exception! Hardly, any of the so-called old houses which were big names in say, 1950 to 1980, are any longer really big ones. They have either shrunk in size and influence, if not altogether withered away. Those which have managed to stay afloat are no longer among, say, the top twenty large houses in the country. Their places have been usurped by others, mostly in the technology sector. This is symptomatic of the changing nature of present day global economy.

As for political influence, most of them do not have any. Long drawn out family squabbles and partitions have drained them of their resources. Individual wings are no longer that important and influential. The sad thing is India’s industrial houses are on a path to extinction. Manufacturing in India as such is weaving a withering pattern. India’s manufacturing sector is being replaced by Indian subsidiaries of multinational corporations, Surely, we do not mean to bring them into starting banks in India. What is needed today is a revival plan for the corporate houses by encouraging them into big-time manufacturing. We have miserably failed to launch manufacturing in India, despite the emphasis on ‘Make in India’. Their energies might not be useful in promoting new banks. But that does not mean that the Indian corporate houses should not be useful in promoting banks. In fact, fresh corporate involvement would be retracing what was there previously before nationalisation. Tatas used to own and control the Central Bank of India and Birlas were owners of United Commercial Bank.

The issue is one of ring-fencing. How are banking operations of large corporates isolated from their other operations if corporates are allowed. Corporate banks have to be protected from the other operations of their promoters as much as the public sector banks are to be protected from the politicians of the ruling party. VP Singh, was the most forceful advocate of loan waiver immediately after he left as finance minister in Rajiv Gandhi government. In a scenario like this if we get an application from Narayanmurthy of Infosys for starting a full scale bank or the chairman of TCS to utilise their massive spare reserves to fund a new bank, could that be a precursor to an altogether financial disaster in train. Raghuram Rajan has raised huge questions around the Reserve Bank’s recommendations and has sent a powerful salvo against the proposal from his citadel in Chicago. The issue is complex and needs a thorough discussion.