R-Day clash: A wrong signal 

The clashes between the aggressive police and protesting farmers in Delhi on January 26 as the tractor parade burst into the city has finally provided the much awaited opportunity to the Prime Minister to open his mouth on the farmers’ agitation that has been going on for the last two months. His speech reflected his obsession with Congress as he blamed the Congress for burning the tractor. He termed it to be an ‘insult’ to set ablaze the goods and equipment that are worshipped by farmers and simultaneously defended his action of bringing the three draconian laws as his government was giving the farmers their rights. As usual he derided the protesters and blamed them for not allowing the farmers of the country to sell their produce in the open market at their desired price. His observation made it explicit that he was trying to divide and split the farmers and weaken their struggle. His remark came following a tractor set ablaze near India Gate on Monday morning during protests against the controversial farm laws. Astonishingly, however, he maintained a passive silence on the tractor parade and the police brutality on the farmers in which one youth was killed. What happened on the streets of Delhi on January 26, near the ITO and Red Fort, strictly followed the well written script prepared by the anti- farmer forces including BJP determined to discredit and malign the farmer’s movement.

One more development needs to be mentioned. It was expected of the President of India Ramnath Kovind to come out with some kind suggestion in his address to the nation in the evening of January 25, for ending the agitation. But it did not come, instead he endorsed the stand of the Modi government and described the three laws as the major step towards agricultural reforms. What was most shocking for the farmers was his oblique observation that the farmers’ movement was wrong. In the backdrop of these two developments, the January 26 police action against the farmers has not come as a surprise. The police action makes it crystal clear that the Modi government has achieved what it desired; to malign and break the movement.

No doubt the Samyukta Kisan Morcha leaders owned moral responsibility for their failure to keep such elements away; they felt ashamed and took responsibility for the ugly development. But the charges levelled against the government by Rakesh Tikait cannot be completely ignored. He blamed the Delhi Police for the farmers’ initial deviation from the agreed route, saying that because barricades were not placed at the right locations, tractors got lost and accidentally wandered into Delhi. On the other hand, senior farmer leader Hanan Mollah was politically correct in saying, “If you look all across the country, there may be over a crore people on the streets. There are a few hundred who are breaking rules here. Those farmers who are doing this are betrayers to the farmers’ cause. Someone who is breaking the rules like this, causing disturbance, actually helps the government to win, and they cannot be called part of the movement”.