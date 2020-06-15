Racism – Myth or a bitter reality?

People from all walks of life, of all religious and racial denominations, have raised a collective voice against racism at the core of Floyd’s death. ‘Get your knee off my neck’ and ‘Black Lives Matter’ grew from being an indictment of racial politics to one against majoritarian political philosophy, in the US and elsewhere. Michael Jordan, regarded as the greatest ever basketball player said “I see and feel everyone’s pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of colour in our country. We have had enough.” Jordan’s statement gave the movement momentum. The anti-racism protest wasn’t restricted to major domos. Consider Coco Gauff, an American tennis player. She is only 16 and one of the rising stars on the WTA circuit. This is what she had to say about the dissent sweeping her country. “I think it’s sad that I’m here protesting the same thing that (my grandmother) did 50-plus years ago… I was 8 years old when Trayvon Martin was killed. So why am I here at 16 still demanding change?” she asked. But as the uproar against racism spread worldwide, it ceased to be just a black versus white issue. In fact, it acquired an extraordinary dimension when former West Indies cricket captain Darren Sammy claimed that he had faced racial slurs playing in the IPL. Sammy revealed he had frequently been referred to as ‘kalu’, not just by Indian fans, but also some teammates in the Hyderabad franchise he played for. Sammy’s disclosure should awaken Indians to the unsavoury reality that we can also be racist. We may pretend that this does not exist, often using the Constitution of the country as defence, but everyday life tells a different story Indigenous dark-complexioned people are frequently called ‘kalu’. This extends into all areas, not just sport and even if used loosely, as some have argued, this is scurrilous and reflects mind-set weaned on racist bigotry.

Racial equality is non-negotiable, in sport and in life. That message needs to go out loud and clear. Unfortunately, Indian sportspersons, barring exceptions like Irfan Pathan and Jwala Gutta, have been unwilling or afraid to even voice an opinion condemning these evils. The plea that a sportsperson is apolitical is unsustainable today. Silence in such matter betrays support for the other side. Even worse perhaps is the defence in India that a sportsperson has a lot to lose by taking sides. This reflects contemptible shallowness of character. Muhammad Ali, Colin Kaepernick, Coco Gauff – to name only three – showed conviction and courage, uncaring about material losses, to fight social discrimination. What is racism after all? And can we ever get away from it? From people calling their own fellow countrymen as ‘chinky’ in India to darker skin colour being discriminated in the US, racism is going on unabated everywhere. Many may think it to be a harmless pun he/she pulls against his/her friend but we never understand that it might make a greater difference in the lives of many who face it everytime in their day to day life. Its high-time we realize what is at stake here!