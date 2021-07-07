Rafale ghost returns to haunt?

The Rafale fighter jet which France made and India bought is in news again for all the wrong reasons. The Narendra Modi-led union government and the opposition have been in a tug of war regarding the Rafale deal. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has time and again questioned the government’s motive over opting for a more expensive Rafale than the UK’s Eurofighter. Why the government did plumb for Rafale is something shrouded in immense mystery. So much so, that Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Narendra Modi calling him a thief by using the phrase “Chowkidar Chor Hai!” during repeated rallies in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, he later had to apologize for the same after the Supreme Court whip which sort of vindicated the Modi supporters. The Congress with all its might has been raising the issue of the Rafale deal which, according to it, is shrouded in corruption.

Nevertheless, the Indian apex court has ruled in favor of the deal stating that there seems to be no flaw or problem with the deal. But the Congress feels that the ruling NDA has covered its tracks too well for the court to see. It has been consistently warning of something fishy going on in the Rafale deal, something which the ruling government has always denied. From calling the NDA government pro-capitalist to linking the deal with Modi-Ambani closeness, the nation has witnessed it all. But this time is stakes are higher as Congress seems to have got a great boost after the French agencies initiating a judicial probe over the deal. Notably, the move came after a French website called ‘Mediapart’ ran reports questioning various aspects of the 2016 deal between the two nations. With this, Congress has rejuvenated its campaign against the deal and the government. The entire camp can be seen boasting of bringing the matter into the limelight and now with even French agencies investigating the matter, it has restarted pressurizing for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe back here in India.

Well, a JPC probe may be seen as an important win for the opposition ahead of the 2024 general polls but is not enough to hope for a win against the currently mightier saffron camp. As for the BJP, it seems to be least bothered with the move, as even earlier we have seen how it undermines such JPCs. The autocratic nature of the BJP led government makes it indifferent towards such demands or probes. Seems like the Modi 2.0 government is in for more troubled waters as the problems galore pile up against it. First, it was the nationwide anti-CAA and farmers protest followed by the devastating Coronavirus and now the French probe over its Rafale deal, the bad phase just seems unending. It will be interesting to monitor the French probe as many believe that it will open a Pandora’s Box of troubles for the Modi and team. But is there anything to be scared of for the Indian government? Only time will tell! But the world will surely attentively observe the probe and who knows what may come to fore after it?

