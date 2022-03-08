Reservation & Corruption Pushing Students Away From India

India, out of many other factors, loses a good amount of revenue with many Indian students preferring to complete their education abroad. It is surprising that the government seems to be reminded of the number of students opting to study outside India only during such a Russo-Ukraine crisis. Going abroad for studies costs approximately USD 80 billion foreign exchange, which broadly equals forex received by way of NRI remittances annually. This is a staggering figure spent by about 11 lakh students who go abroad for higher studies. This figure is only growing year after year and unlike in the past, many students have started going abroad for studies even after their schooling. One of the reasons is said to be the rot that has been set in the Indian education system due to mushrooming of institutions and deteriorating standards. The very high cost of paid seats and corruption in professional colleges is yet another reason. Reservation too has contributed to the decaying of the education system.

Since the demography has changed significantly. Only scheduled castes and scheduled tribes census is part of the all-India population census done every 10 years. There are 400 sub-castes among Jats and 80 among Thevars in Tamil Nadu but they are clubbed as one for reservation purposes. Admission for other communities is throttled further by the rule that if backward communities get admission on the basis of merit, then their seat will not be included under the reservation category. Also, if students from backward communities do not pass in a particular year, their seats cannot be set off against the quota for backward communities for that particular class. As a result, there is some dilution of standards in universities as students failing marginally are invariably passed so that the limited seats available under the general category are not depleted further. The fact that a sizable percentage of the children of politicians and bureaucrats go abroad for higher education now, indicates that they themselves do not have faith in the standard of the Indian education system, which is deteriorating year after year. Lately, many engineering colleges and some medical seats are not getting filled and this shows that people are losing faith in the country’s higher education system. The Indian universities also lack facilities in spite of the fact that they charge astronomical amounts for paid seats.

Apart from brain drain with most of the good general category students preferring to go abroad, the majority of those studying abroad do not want to return as retail corruption, unlike India, is much less in western countries. The rot is more rampant in the education system. No one wants to bell the cat and any review even 70 years after independence is considered as suicidal by the political class, which keeps on adding more backward communities to for reservation. Late Prime Minister VP Singh might have failed to create a political niche for himself by playing Mandal politics, but reservation has come to stay as a policy of caste appeasement and vote bank politics so much so that talking against reservation has become dangerous and suicidal for politicians. Anything said against reservation is dubbed as anti-social reforms. But no one realises that this has serious consequences as it degenerates the entire society.