Right time to abolish Article 30

After the formation of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the abolition of unnecessary laws. The Modi government has already abolished 1500 such laws and now the long-standing demand for the abolition of Article 30 of the Indian Constitution has resurfaced. The religious and linguistic minorities have got many rights in the country under Article 30 however; the word ‘minority’ has not been defined in the constitution. According to the Gazette of India dated January 27, 2014, people of Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Buddhist, Parsi and Jain communities have got minority community status in India. Jainism, which has been an integral part of Hinduism for thousands of years

for political gains, was given minority status in 2014.

Earlier in 1980, the Ramakrishna Mission had demanded minority status. In 1995, the Supreme Court considered the Ramakrishna Mission to be part of Hinduism. At one time, Arya Samaj Sansthan also went to court to declare itself a minority. In some states, tribal organisations are also seeking minority status under the influence of the Church. As a result, religious discrimination has increased in Indian society and much of it can be pinned down to Article 30. For this reason, the Supreme Court has demanded the minority status of Hindus in eight states – Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Punjab due to decreasing population of Hindus. It has been argued that in these states Hindus are not getting facilities due to non-status of minorities. On the other hand, under Article 28 of the Constitution, no religious instruction can be given in educational institutions run by the government with financial assistance. Meanwhile, in Article 29, citizen residents in the territory of India or any part thereof have got the right to maintain their own special language, script or culture. We have three types of minority institutions running here. The first are the institutions seeking financial assistance along with the recognition from the government,

the second are the institutions seeking the approval of the state government without financial assistance. Such institutes have to follow the rules set by the governments related to educational standards, syllabus, employment of teaching staff, discipline, cleanliness etc. The third category consists of institutions which neither seek recognition from the state nor seek financial assistance. That is, it is becoming clear that such institutions are running on the basis of foreign aid. Educational institutions have got the right of administration under Article 30. Under no circumstances can the government interfere in such institutions. There has been continuous

discussion in the matter of conversion by minority institutions. Owing to Articles 29 and 30, Dalits, backward and tribal people do not get reservation in minority institutions. For this, an institution called the National Commission for Minority Institutes has been formed. In 2006, the Allahabad High Court did not consider Aligarh Muslim University as a minority institution which has been challenged by the university administration in Supreme Court. The matter is now upon a seven-member bench. The Modi government has also withdrawn the challenge petition filed by the UPA government in this matter. Therefore, it deems fit to intensify the discussion on abolishing Article 30 which increases religious discrimination.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.