Rohingyas in dilemma!

The National Unity Government (NUG) in Myanmar recently announced that it would take back the displaced Rohingyas as Burmese citizens once the army rule ends. Now, this would normally be a piece of very good news for the Rohingyas, but members of the persecuted community don’t seem to be jubilant over the announcement. Be in Bangladesh or any other country the Rohingya refugees are hardly happy over the announcement. Part of the reason may be the current situation in Myanmar. Though NUG being a coalition made up by pro-democracy leaders and despite its direct opposing of the current forced Junta rule in the country, it does seem that even the Rohingyas may have understood that the Junta government is here to stay.

However, the large sections of Myanmar’s society now accepting Rohingyas as one of their own is a step towards positive development for the community. The NUG is also supported by many followers of the National League of Democracy and its supremo Aang San Suu Kyi. The NLD leader is currently under house arrest despite registering a sweeping victory in the last national elections. The army has alleged of NLD being involved in large-scale corruption and rigging of the polls and thereby taken control of the country by putting the elected leaders in either house arrest or jail. Since February, Myanmar has been reeling under severe public protests and army high-handedness as the nation went through a coup. As per international reports, over two hundred thousand have been displaced to date due to ongoing conflict within the country. The country’s official figure state that over 800 people have lost their lives since February due to the conflict, but many observers believe that this data is understated. Gen Min Hlaing, who heads the Junta currently has been facing flak from the international community and the pro-democracy leaders in the country. With the western nations announcing sanctions over the country until a democratically elected government comes in place, Gen Min has also upped his ante against news and reports leaking from the country.

As for the Asian giants such as China, Russia, and India, all are keeping a strategic silence over the matter. If a section of reports is to be believed, then China is secretly supporting the Junta government in Myanmar. Additionally, the Tatmadaw is in talks with Moscow regarding an arms deal which perhaps has also led to Russia keeping mum on the situation. With the two Asian superpowers directly or indirectly in contact with the Junta government of Myanmar, other nations such as India and Japan are keeping themselves at bay from the issue. India is already caught up with the daunting task of tackling the coronavirus, and hence it is in no mood currently to focus on Myanmar’s internal matters. All these may be reasons enough for the Rohingyas’ pale reaction to the recent announcement. The Junta government has already announced a year of emergency in the country. This may only increase in the future if the pro-democratic leaders fail to reign in the current situation. With already being forced to barely survive, there seems to be more darkness on the other side of the tunnel!

