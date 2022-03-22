Russia-Ukraine War: US Alert

In his State of the Union address, United States President Joe Biden made it clear that the US was not planning to send troops to Ukraine. On earlier occasions, former POTUS Bill Clinton sent troops to Yugoslavia, George W Bush to Iraq and Afghanistan, and Barack Obama to Libya. As history would have it, on all these occasions, the US gained little except for spending trillions of dollars. In Afghanistan, for instance, the US spent close to USD 2.2 trillion, only to see the country getting back to the Taliban after two decades of war. Rather than a direct war, the list of sanctions imposed on Russia is going to work in favor of the US. More than before, there will be an increasing urge on part of many other countries in Europe, namely, Ukraine, Finland, Sweden, Moldova, Kosovo, etc., all bee-lining to become members of NATO. Without a single shot being fired, the US action will ensure a geopolitical victory. The present circumstance will lead the united EU to ramp up military spending, long-deferred until a month ago, despite repeated pressures by the US, especially by former President Donald Trump.

Additionally, there is a financial benefit too. The attack sent into panic mode the global financial markets, with investors scouting for a safe place to invest. Despite the US incurring a deficit of USD 3.1 trillion in 2020, the largest in history, demand for the US treasury notes and bonds are on the rise. Higher bond prices generate reduced interest rates, which was unexpected in the present inflationary and tapering climate. With the start of the war in Ukraine, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes and 30-year Treasury bonds fell by 11 and 7 basis points, respectively. The price of crude oil prices rose over USD 120 per barrel, and that is good news for the ‘high-cost’ US-based shale gas and oil businesses. Some of these companies incurred huge losses at the time of Covid-19 when crude oil prices tanked, and a defiant Russia continued supplying oil at a cheaper rate than what was suggested by OPEC. Now with sanctions in place and Russian gas supply to Germany, France, and other parts of Europe getting affected, it means a ‘good time’ for the US oil business.

The greater demand for military hardware and modern warfare support is likely to propel the demand for the US military and technology firms. The US has already sent the Patriot surface-to-air missile system to Poland. Germany has ordered fighter jets from the US. According to a report titled, “The case for EU defense”, published by the Center for American Progress, “Europe lacks the critical capabilities for modern warfare, including so-called enabling capabilities, such as air-refueling to support fighter jets, transport aircraft to move troops to the fight, and the high-end reconnaissance and surveillance drones essential for modern combat.” It is no surprise why NATO rejected Ukrainian calls for a no-fly zone. Nevertheless, a sanction on Russia, in particular, access to SWIFT payments system and suspending VISA and Mastercard operation, may backfire. Russia is also a large economy, with real GDP similar to that of Germany.