Russia’s defense partnership with India 

India and Russia have been known to be age-old allies. The two Asian super-giants have stuck together through some of the roughest pages of the global crisis. Russia’s continuing support to help India build modern military ware, from guns to fighter jets, missiles and submarines, despite its growing critical defense supplies and technology tie-ups with China, is a clear example of the fact that the Indo-Russian relationship is unshakable by changing global power fulcrum. Trust has always been the key to the Indo-Russian defense and economic relationships. This understanding and relationship were further cemented recently, as Russia renewed its commitment to a 10-year military-technical cooperation pact with India. This pact will now further let India manufacture AK-203 Kalashnikov rifles, among others in the country.

Rosoboron export, Russia’s top defense export organization, expressed its readiness to give India technology for the production of defense equipment. “Historically, from the very beginning, not only have we supplied military equipment but also provided assistance in organizing its production, creating repair and maintenance facilities,” Rosoboron export stated. Notably, the company has worked closely with Indian authorities for the licensed manufacture of multirole Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jets in India and helped the modernization of the Indian Navy’s aircraft carrier, Vikramaditya. On its part, India has been a major investor in upstream oil and gas assets in Russia. Now, the formation of this joint venture will help India procure over 6 lakh AK-203 assault rifles worth INR5124 crore. India has shown in the past that it wants to build a strong military-industrial manufacturing base. The Indian defense manufacturing industry can play a significant role in the country’s economic growth both through import substitution and export. According to the Department of Defence Production, India’s defense manufacturing sector witnessed a CAGR of 3.9 percent between 2016 and 2020. The government has set a defense production target at USD25 billion by 2025. The country’s defense exports were estimated at USD1.29 billion in 2019-20. On the other hand, India’s defense import value stood at USD463 million for FY20 and was expected to be at USD469.5 million in FY21.

The cooperation with foreign suppliers appears to be the best route to fulfill India’s own defense manufacturing ambition since not many global players in armament manufacturing are keen to invest in India. Last year, India changed its FDI regulations to allow investments of up to 74 percent in the defense manufacturing sector under its automatic route. This was an important decision for a sector that has been struggling to attract investment. However, the response so far has hardly been encouraging. Traditionally, Russia has been the biggest contributor to hi-tech defense production in the country. Large defense expenditure in much-needed hi-tech military hardware and software would automatically attract higher investment in domestic arms manufacturing. Technology is the key. If China had largely depended on Russia for sophisticated defence technology for the production of weapons, there is no reason why India should hopelessly shop around the world for arms and armament technology when Russia remains committed to India.