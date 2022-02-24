SC To Consider Interim Pegasus Report

Pegasus software case hearing is due on February 25. The Supreme Court bench led by the Chief Justice NV Ramana will be considering the interim report submitted to the apex body by the technical committee set up by the CJI through his order given on October 27 last year to go into the allegations of surveillance using Pegasus software, supposedly by the government agencies. The 12 petitions filed on this issue will come up for hearing also. The SC bench appointed former Justice RV Ravindran to oversee the functioning of the technical panel and two other experts were also appointed to assist the panel. Since the allegations had serious dimensions of freedom of expression and rights on the privacy of an individual, the CJI made all efforts to ensure that the panel comes out with findings that will help the bench in arriving at its conclusion. The most important term of reference is whether Pegasus was used on phones or other devices of citizens of India to access stored data, eavesdrop on conversations, intercept information, and/or for any other purposes not explicitly stated.

The core issue in the hearing will be who hired the Pegasus spyware and whether that was used for the spying on the individuals by the official agencies and if so why? The Centre during the earlier hearings took the issue of national security to stonewall the queries made by the bench but now, at the hearing, the center will have to reply to the exact points made in the interim report. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who has been representing the Narendra Modi government on this sensitive issue, took two days extra to prepare himself for the hearing next Friday instead of February 23 which was originally fixed by the CJI. The report by the technical committee is only interim and the committee has sought more time for giving the final report. It is expected that the Supreme Court will allow that. The moot question will be whether the technical panel has been able to find out who hired the Pegasus and for what. This will be the central issue since all petitions are alleging that the Pegasus spyware can be hired only by the government and that is what the owner Israeli company also has mentioned, though specifically India has not been named.

In the name of national security, the Modi government has arrested several rights activists and they are suffering in jail for months and years. The UAPA provisions are being imposed on anyone who challenges the present government. Criticism of the government is being taken as criticism of the nation. In this milieu, the Supreme Court through its last Pegasus order came out strongly against the Modi Government’s continuing stance on privacy issues by citing national security. In its order at that time, the SC underlined the importance of privacy and technology, saying that while technology can be used to improve the lives of people, it can also be used to invade privacy. It said certain limitations exist when it comes to privacy, but the restrictions have to pass constitutional muster. The February 25 hearing is a sort of test for the Supreme Court on its constitutional responsibilities.