Social violence ahead of West Bengal poll

West Bengal has been witness to political violence for decades. In fact, political violence has been endemic in the state. The worst phase of violence that the state observed was in the sixties and seventies when hundreds of students and youths lost their lives to police bullets or class war between warring left groups and parties, apart from encounters with the state police. But in the wake of the ensuing election for the assembly, the state is witnessing the emergence of a new type of social violence; caste war and intra community fighting. While the political violence could not divide the social fabric and tenet of the society, the latest move has the potential threat to divide even a family on party loyalty basis. This is the gift of the BJP.

This time a Bengali Hindu is perceived as a potent enemy of a non-Bengali Hindu, non-Bengali Hindu inhabitants will have to face the fury of new migrant non-Bengali Hindus. Even the chasm between Bengali Muslims and Non-Bengali Muslims has started widening. The BJP is even trying to split the namashudra and matua communities on class lines. Unfortunately, an attempt is being made by BJP to play the game of neo rich and the poor dalit and OBC. Those matua people who have already got Indian citizenship are being projected as separate identities than the other matuas waiting for the benefit. Even in the suburbs of Kolkata, the new non-Bengalis who are comparatively newcomers to the state are being pitted against the old non-Bengali Hindus who migrated to the state centuries ago. The turncoats from the Trinamool Congress have created a confusing situation in the state. The schism between the original leaders of the BJP and the turncoats, the new entrants from Trinamool Congress, has deepened to such an extent that the old leaders are finding it tough to follow the dictates of the party leadership. These leaders nurse the view that the campaigning style and culture of the leaders have alienated the party from the people of the state. The turncoats are more dependent on muscle and firearm power than striving for personal contacts and win over the hearts and minds of the common people.

The people have also not taken Modi’s jibe that politics in West Bengal “does not allow Bengalis to worship Durga Maa” is being seen as an affront to the Bengali culture and social norms. His barb had its immediate impact on the parivartan yatra which he flagged off from Sahaganj. Local people virtually kept away from the event. The party leaders are in fact worried at the poor response the five Parivartan Yatras have received. This has in fact emboldened Mamata Banerjee. Retaliating to Modi’s spikes, she said; “A party of a danob (monster) and a doityo (demon), a Rabon (mythical monarch and principal antagonist in Ramayan) and a danob. Just the two of them running this country,” at Sahaganj. She is hopeful that the Bengal debacle for the BJP would be the beginning of its end around the country, telling people that a “fate much worse” than that of Donald Trump awaits him.