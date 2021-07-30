Spread love, not hatred!

The ongoing border clash between Assam and Mizoram is taking an ugly turn every passing day. And ironically, no one but our leaders are to be blamed. In a recent clash between the police forces of both the states, Assam saw six brave jawans lay their lives. Right after the incident, both the states have engaged in allegations and counter-allegations. With the Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma even sharing a video of Mizo security personnel relaxing after the gunfight. On the other hand, Mizoram chief minister, calling the incident very unfortunate, informed that over 200 personnel of Assam police resorted to firing first. “Mizoram police had to fire as a retaliatory response,” he added. The Union home minister Amit Shah also had a round of discussion digitally, with both the state leaders and has asked them to maintain a status-quo. The central paramilitary force has also been deployed in the area to thwart any further escalation to the tension.

Amidst all the heated debates and media reports, a Union Rajya Sabha MP from Mizoram was recently seen threatening the Assam police. MP K Vanlalvena, standing outside the parliament, stated, “More than 200 policemen entered our territory and they pushed back our policemen from our own posts and they gave firing orders first before we fired. They are lucky that we didn’t kill them all. If they come again, we shall kill them all.” This statement has been lambasted by many people, calling it deliberate provocation by the leader to escalate the ongoing border dispute. Meanwhile, as per reports, it has been learned that a large group of Assam police personnel had gone to the area, on the fateful day, after the locals complained of encroachment from the Mizoram side. The situations leading to the exchange of bullets between the forces are yet to be fully ascertained. The major question at this moment is – Why would the security forces of any side resort to firing, unprovoked?

Having said this, resorting to firing to kill, cannot be justified by any side. Amidst all the chaos and current turmoil already induced by the Covid-19, such border clashes within the country will lead to more hatred among the people. While both the chief ministers and officials are doing their best to bring the situation under control and resolve the issue amicably, irresponsible statements by leaders must totally be unwelcomed by the people. Protests have erupted in both the states after the border incident and social media has also been flooding with peoples’ reactions. With both the states locked in a stalemate over their borders, it seems that the issue will need more time to be resolved. It is here that the Union government must step in and take a collective resolution with both the states in mind. For now, both the state heads have stated strongly that encroachment of any kind within their territories, by the other won’t be tolerated. Amit Shah is yet to comment on the matter and repeated trilinear parleys are on to come to a solution. All in all, people must refrain from hate-filled statements during such times. It is time to think responsibly and maintain peace and harmony within the country.