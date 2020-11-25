Tarun Gogoi: End of an era

Tarun Gogoi, is a name synonymous with the rising development of Assam as a state and Guwahati as a city. In this decade, when Dr Bhupen Hazarika died, a sea of people was witnessed at Nehru Stadium who came to pay their last respect to whom they loved most. On Tuesday a similar a sea of people irrespective of political affiliation, cast and creed was seen at Sankardev Kalakshetra, who came to pay last respect to Tarun Gogoi and this shows how much love and respect this veteran politician commanded over the mass. An ardent political leader right from the start, Gogoi rose to be one of the biggest names in Assam’s political history. From serving the municipal board for six terms as Member of Parliament and finally as the chief minister for three consecutive terms, Gogoi led the Congress in the state from the front. Notably, he assumed the chief minister’s office during the time when the state was reeling under militancy and violence. Economically, as well, when the state was abundant with cases of graft and hooliganism left over by Hiteswar Saikia and Prafulla Mahanta government, it was Gogoi who put up a brave fight to restore the state towards becoming economically efficient. He picked up, where the erstwhile Congress and AGP governments had failed and drove the state towards a new chapter of peace and welfare. He is widely credited to be the main lead in mitigating militancy and violence in the state which was otherwise plagued by bombings and secret killings.

Tarun Gogoi was known for his bold remarks and often called as the man behind Congress’s reincarnation in the state after its debacle post the Assam Agitation. Notably, Gogoi was also the one who scripted the new innings of the party in the state by inducting fresh and dynamic young leaders. It wouldn’t be wrong to state that many heavyweights of today started their careers as youth leaders under him. To name some would be Ripun Bora, Rakibul Hussain, Pradyut Bordoloi, and Himanta Biswa Sarma among others. It was under his guidance that the party not only grabbed the popular mandate but found new alliances to take Congress to its utmost glory. He was the face and the essence of the party in the state and hence enjoyed the peoples’ support for three consecutive terms. The public perception of Congress being anti-Assamese, anti-ethnic, during the Assam Agitation, started fading out with Gogoi’s action of strongly defending Assam’s special category status and higher share of royalty on crude oil. Thus Gogoi crafted his image as a powerful regional leader in Indian politics which paled images of many other regional leaders. This image was instrumental in AGP’s decline as a defender of regionalism in Assam, with the Congress party filling the vacuum and denying that space to the BJP for 15 long years.

With his demise on Monday, Congress lost its guardian in Assam. To add to misery the state assembly election is just round the corner. It was only Gogoi who held the party together and now with him no longer here, it renders Congress as a rudderless ship left on its own to fend for itself. The ever growing dissidence within the party may only grow stronger and louder now with Gogoi no longer in the scene to hold the house of cards together. The internal bickering within the leaders of the Congress is evident and now it’s just a matter of time before it becomes official. Not only this, the regional alliance was mostly driven by the presence of Gogoi, which also will be in jeopardy with Gogoi no longer here to steer the talks.

Rest in peace.