The data issue

When futurists say that data is the new oil, we who generate this data and are the real owner of the same must be benefitted. However, the reality is quite different. You and I have little or no access to the data that we produce. Amazon knows our entire buying behaviours; Netflix knows which shows we like; Google knows what the things we have searched for; Uber knows the places we have visited; our banks know our financial behaviours; and the list is endless. The point is that our digital footprint today is very diverse and rich. We spend more time interacting with the internet than the physical world. This trend is even worse for millennials. They are more comfortable interacting with computers than real people. We can fret about it, but the virtual existence will soon weigh over our real-world existence. We create treasures of data footprint every day — knowingly or unknowingly. The data collectors — be it Google or Facebook — have built AI engines on our database and are either selling it to the advertisers or selling more of their products to us. In a way, we are creating oil wells for them. Unfortunately, we don’t have access to these data wells, or we don’t have access in a way that we can make sense of them.

There is a reason why Facebook does not charge us the subscription fees — because they don’t treat us as the consumer of their services. A consumer needs to pay for the goods and services. When things are offered free, we are the product, not the consumers. The publishers of penny newspaper had realised this more than a hundred years back. They believed that they are not selling the newspaper to the readers but selling the reader’s attention to the advertisers and product marketers. The newspapers were the attention merchants who mined the reader’s attention. The agent also has a voice and text bot like your digital avatar. It can stand-in for you. This personal model can easily be monetised and we can benefit from the richness of data we create. What will be the challenge in building such a model? Will Facebook or Google give back our data?

Technically, internet companies should have no objection to sharing the data created by the users themselves. Even today companies like Facebook or LinkedIn allow us to take a download of our personal activities and connections, but we don’t have a way to process them. We can’t ourselves find our personality traits from these interactions the way Facebook can. The bigger task will be to create an AI engine to combine all this data from different applications to create one coherent view of the person. This will be a digital version of our own self. This will tell us accurately who we are going to vote for or who we are going to marry or which brand of TV we are likely to purchase. The data from this model will be of huge interest not only to the companies selling our products but even our friends and families.