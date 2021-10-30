The Red Dragon strikes back!

The Chinese government seems to be at loggerheads with India once again. After a prompt showcase of strength by India with the recent border activities, the Red Dragon seems to have been irked a bit more. More news on border incidents or incursions may be reported in near future with both countries deciding to show off their military prowess. In the same lines, to counter the recent Indian army activities, the Chinese have just unilaterally passed a new law empowering the Chinese state to undertake a wide variety of activities along its land borders. Simply speaking, it means that Chinese settlers could be brought in and planted in the border areas. On the other hand, India has formally protested this unilateral move. Notably, the law stipulates, “The state shall take measures to strengthen border defense, support economic and social development as well as opening-up in border areas, improve public services and infrastructure in such areas, encourage and support people’s life and work there, and promote coordination between border defense and social, economic development in border areas,” Chinese news agency Xinhua reported.

The law, therefore, opens the door for every action Chinese authorities deem fit to undertake for a wide gamut of purposes and activities. Such unilateral provisions are in contravention of all accepted diplomatic practices and are provocative actions. It is noteworthy that India-China border areas are inhospitable and sparsely populated by the nature of the land. Now, the Chinese policies are to bring people from the Han populated central areas and resettle them in areas that they want to control firmly. The Chinese have followed the same strategy in Tibet where the Han population is all set to overtake the local Tibetans. The Chinese are discovering new and newer pretexts to encroach upon these remote areas and push their land boundaries outwards. The new law that was passed last Saturday and India has expressed serious concerns over the provisions of the legislation, fearing that pursuing these objectives could altogether alter the India-China border areas and disturb the LAC.

Now the question that arises is – why is China adopting such an attitude of unilateral actions disregarding all established practices for maintaining the so-called “Peace and Tranquility” along the borders? China is adopting an increasingly aggressive note in its dealings with neighboring countries. It is expressing new confidence about its defense capabilities, with the acquisition of ever increasingly sophisticated and powerful weapons of war. Only recently, China has tested some “hypersonic missiles” and glide vehicles to carry nuclear-tipped arsenals. These are really hugely powerful weapons that can get past surveillance radars for the detection of ballistic missiles. It seems that Xi Jinping is seeking to demonstrate that he is the strong man who is taking China to the world stage as a superpower in the league of America if not tipping the balance. Xi is whipping up hyper-nationalism in China where people are demanding special status for the country in the world. However, some of Xi’s moves, both domestic and international, may have serious implications for India and the Modi government has to be very vigilant.