The sporting diplomacy! 

Much has been talked about the Tokyo Olympics off late as the lone medal winner Mirabai Chanu has returned home. Currently, the Indian tally is yet to be enriched with more medals but some of the athletes are well on their way to grab the honour. The significance of the Indian contingent lies in the fact that it was led by Mary Kom, the world-renowned female boxing champion from Northeast India. Even India’s opening Silver medal was won by Mirabai Chanu from Manipur. India’s show in the Olympics has always been below average, much of which has been attributed to Indian society and governance. Many rural areas in the country are still missing proper sporting facilities to train young athletes and players. Poverty and lack of guidance as well as counselling have led many of such talents to go in vain. However, over the years we are seeing some development in the area which has led to more youngsters coming forward for the same and showing great potential.

It is a fact that qualifying for the most prestigious sporting event is a big achievement in itself. The effort put in by these athletes is of great measure. It takes a lot of determination, hard work, and will to represent your nation in such a big arena. The sheer blood and sweat of these athletes cannot be measured by mere medals. Over the years, even the government is coming out with schemes and awards for such sportspersons to encourage and guide them through. With rewards and appreciation pouring from all quarters, the winners do have the perks of coming out on top. Nevertheless, just being able to compete in the biggest sporting event is always a matter of pride for every individual. With over 200 nations participating, the Olympics is the oldest and the biggest platform for athletes and sportspersons alike.

Such bigger sporting events also act as a medium of letting the world know of your identity and country. It is symbolic of how these athletes play an important role in unifying society, especially in a country like India. I would like to call it ‘sporting diplomacy’ as remarkable performances do catch the attention of the world. In India, sports have always been an integral part of society but limited to the rich and males at the start. But the story is very different today where the males and females, rich and poor, all compete equally. In the recent past, the nation has also seen a rise in female athletes not only competing but also winning. Though a lot remains to be done to improve the present scenario of sports and athletes, yet the change has already begun. Lovlina Borgohain, Mary Kom, in fact, each athlete from India is carrying the hopes and aspirations of over crores of Indians on their shoulders. Some will be fulfilled while some will have to face the bitter reality of trying harder the next time. All in all, each individual with the tri-colour on their chest needs our moral support and cheering for that extra mental boost.