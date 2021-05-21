Third wave knocking!

It seems that the coronavirus is very smart in its evolution. Over the last two years, the world has seen various variants of the virus. Although its origins are yet to be ascertained globally, it is believed to have originated in Wuhan and transferred naturally through contaminated meat. Despite various conspiracy theories behind its origination, some even alleging Chinese labs to have secretly invented it while a few others calling it ‘Corona Jihad’, it is true that the world has witnessed over 2 variants of the virus so far. And every mutation has made it more dangerous to mankind. It almost feels like the virus is following a specific program or plan. It was the older vulnerable generation during the first phase followed by the younger victims in the second phase and now many say that the third wave may affect children the most. Witnessing a large number of cases and an increase in a number of deaths during the second wave, many are predicting that the third Covid-19 wave will be even more lethal in the country. However the eventual shape of Covid-19 third wave, as and when it approaches, remains uncertain as a lot more people in the second wave have been infected and comparatively less population will remain susceptible to the virus during the third wave.

Keeping this in mind, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal recently suggested to suspend all flights to and from Singapore. The reason behind is the news reports of a Singapore variant of the virus that affects children. The Delhi chief minister is of the opinion that if the flights were not suspended, there is a possibility that this variant may somehow find its way to the country. He further goes on to maintain that the Singapore variant might even initiate a third wave in the nation with children as its casualty. On the other hand, like always, the Modi government shrugged off the chief minister’s advice by ruling out any kind of suspension of flights to and from Singapore. The Modi government is of the opinion that Kejriwal is not competent enough to speak for or on behalf of India.

What if the Delhi chief minister is right? And what if the Singapore variant of the virus wreaks havoc in the nation targeting our children and infants? Is there a strategy or plan to address these issues if need be? The Government of India seems to be in its own bubble and still drowned in its pride. The nation also saw the furious exchange of tweets over the double mutant Indian origin variant of the virus where the Union government officials were seen tweeting the WHO copy of the report which did not mention the Indian word in it. The nation has witnessed the result of political blunders during the election rallies which is the prime reason behind the current scenario in the country. But it seems that the Modi government is still far from learning from its experiences. By rubbishing Kejriwal’s advice, it has left the door of doubt wide open and the confirmation of the same is something that everyone is desperately praying against.