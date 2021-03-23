It has been a year now that the Bharatiya Janata Party captured Madhya Pradesh after long time Congress loyalist Jyotiraditya Scindia walked out of the party and joined the saffron camp. To mark the occasion, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hosted a gala lunch in honour of Scindia and his supporters. The key invitees included those who had walked out of the Congress and joined the BJP. Notably, it was only because of Scindia and his supporters that the BJP was able to form the government in the state again. Even Scindia specially travelled to Bhopal to join the lunch. State BJP president VD Sharma, co-organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma, all general secretaries of the state BJP were also present on the occasion. On the sidelines of the lunch, Scindia said that the main reason for him walking out of Congress was that he was silenced while raising some key issues by the leaders in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Congress marked the saffron camp’s anniversary as the ‘murder of democracy’ by observing a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ under the theme ‘save democracy, save constitution’. Besides Bhopal, where they were stopped by the police, the yatras were taken out in all the districts and major towns of the state. While addressing the people, former chief minister and state Congress chief Kamal Nath said, “We kept democracy alive and followed the Constitution”. Addressing the rally Digvijaya Singh said chief minister Chouhan in his new avatar is behaving like an autocrat. Despite repeated attempts, the chief minister is incommunicado and has no time to speak to even former chief ministers. “I am pained that he has no time to speak to us,” he added. Both Nath and Singh have alleged that the BJP used ulterior methods to snatch power in the state which is unconstitutional. They opined that where on one hand the BJP claims to work with ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, on the other their chief minister has been reluctant to even speak to them after assuming power.

It seems that the Congress is yet to make terms with the Scindia betrayal and in their desperate attempt organising protests and dharnas to recuperate. However, having said that, the new government in power has time and again refused to meet the former ministers, citing no reasons at all. Notably, PCC chief Kamal Nath and his party members have been trying to reach out to Chouhan after the alleged murder of a block Congress president in Chhatarpur district but in vain. “From March 18, our calls were not returned. We were told that the chief minister will speak to us later since he is very busy at present. Maybe he is busy, but is he so busy that he has no time to speak to the former chief minister even over the phone?” Digvijaya Singh asked. Notably, a block Congress president from Chhatarpur district, Inder Singh Parmar was allegedly murdered recently. Interestingly, Parmar’s brother Bhagwat Singh was also murdered five years back and those arrested for the crime were released on bail. It is alleged that the accused persons still remain scot free under political protection. Whatever be the reasons, it seems that the chief minister is in no mood to entertain the opposition members at the moment. But is the new government spelling out fresh seeds of development in the state – only time will tell.

