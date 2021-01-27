Twin parade on Republic Day

During the 72 years of India turning Republic, the country has never witnessed taking out of two parallel parades to celebrate the auspicious day. While the government sponsored parade will be held on the Rajpath, the Tractor Parade will pass through a new route. The two rallies will underline the war of identity. While the Modi government is determined to make the farmers kneel down before him, the farmers are steadfast in asserting their identity. There is yet another difference between the two parades. While the President of India, Ramnath Kovind will watch the government sponsored parade, he will not be witness to the farmers’ rally. Indeed a paradox, he will miss the celebration of the farmers, who are supposed to be the main architects of modern India. Looking back it is really painful to watch that the party to which once Kovind belonged before becoming President has been unleashing all kind of repression on the people for whom the Constitution is more than any religious epic. Kovind in 2020 emphasised; “As our Republic Day is a celebration of our Constitution, let me conclude with the words of its chief architect, Babasaheb Ambedkar: If we wish to maintain democracy not merely in form, but also in fact, what must we do? The first thing in my judgment we must do is to hold fast to constitutional methods of achieving our social and economic objectives.” The crude fact is the Modi government and even the state government of Uttar Pradesh have forgotten their obligations to these social and economic objectives.

Last year while he was addressing the nation, India was seeing the agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Now, thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at the borders of Delhi for more than two months, demanding the Centre repeal the three farm laws. For the second year in a row, Republic Day celebrations in the national capital will be held under the shadow of raging protests against laws passed by the Centre. Significantly the parade has managed to get the nod from Delhi Police after farmers agreed to begin it only after the completion of the official parade on Rajpath and not to venture beyond areas adjoining the protest sites. The government does not trust its own people. Time has come to assess why the people have lost their faith in the Prime Minister and the government. It appears that the government has decided to rule using coercive mode of governance.

On Sunday, just a day ahead of the tractor parade, the BJP government of Yogi Adityanath has issued instructions to its officials in all the districts to not provide diesel to the farmers protesting the three contentious agri laws. The farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has asked the Yogi government to refrain from such politics but there is no denying the fact that UP government is getting ready to strike at the farmers. According to the farmers’ leaders more than 1 lakh tractors will participate in the parade. At least 60 farmers’ widows from Vidarbha will participate in the ongoing agitation against the Centre’s farm laws in Delhi on Republic Day. The widows will narrate their stories and voice their protest against the farm laws.