Twitter vs Govt: Battle continues

There seems to be no end to the skirmish between the Indian politicians and US social media giants. Twitter recently blocked the accounts of Ravi Shankar Prasad and Shashi Tharoor – both being political heavyweights of the country. Interestingly, Prasad is a union IT minister, and Shashi Tharoor is the chairman of parliament’s standing committee on IT. Though they stand at the opposite ends of the political spectrum, yet both have in agreement spoken out for reforms in social media platforms functioning in India. The social media platforms have been under fire by the Indian administration for quite a bit of time now. It seems that the Indian politicians are not used to the bluntness of the internet which largely cannot be owned as other media outlets. Yes, one may influence social media as per one’s requirement, given he has big pockets. As far as the laws of the land are concerned, both on Twitter and off it, some Bharatiya Janata Party politicians and Hindutva supporters have been breaking these laws with blistering frequency and utter impunity for the last six years.

Twitter is particularly concerned about the requirement to make an individual criminally liable for content on the platform. IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad wants the social media giants such as Twitter and Facebook to follow the revised IT guidelines of the country. While Tharoor and his committee also have been grilling Twitter over its rules and asking it to follow the law of the land. Twitter’s move of blocking their accounts may be seen as an act of vengeance by the US-based social media giant, but it has officially denied any personal vendetta. According to it, both the accounts were blocked due to non-compliance with copyright laws, as a warning for the user. Notably, Prasad has used AR Rahman’s Vande Mataram and Tharoor used BoneyM’s Rasputin song in their recent post infringed the copyright of the owner it seems. Well, whatever be the reason, the ongoing tussle of the social media giants with the Indian administration and its leaders is now out in the open. Currently, these social media giants are governed under US law, but they also have a large functioning here in India now, for which it is expected to uphold the law of the land.

Having said this, this is just the tip of the iceberg. These digital world giants are finding it difficult to cope up with Indian law. This means that more such skirmishes are in store for the future. Such difficulties may be a big hindrance for the organization such as Twitter, Facebook, and WhatsApp operating in India. But then again, as it is India they work in, the thumb rule must be the Indian laws first. At the same time, the Indian government must not forget that its new IT policies must not be over-restrictive. After all, these foreign companies do bring in a lot of investment and employment in the country. If the ball is played correctly from both ends, we may see things returning to normal sooner than we know. But till then let us keep our fingers crossed that the common man is not dragged into this upper-end tussle.

