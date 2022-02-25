Ukraine Confrontation And Dialogue

The confrontation over Ukraine between Russia and the United States has reached a decisive stage with President Putin recognising the two breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk and soon after President Joe Biden announced strong sanctions aimed at crippling the leading Russian banks and the financial institutions. The US and the NATO aim at the moment is to drastically weaken the economic power of Russia so that Putin is forced to scale down his demands. President Putin is no diplomatic fool. He certainly has his own calculations because it has been known since the beginning of the current crisis that President Biden will be imposing stricter sanctions to adversely affect the Russian economy and its energy interests in Europe once the Russian President takes some unilateral decision precipitating the crisis.

The two NATO members France and Germany were worried about the deterioration of the situation in Ukraine and due to their efforts, an agreement was signed first on September 4, 2014, in Belarus capital Minsk. Significantly, the signatories were also the unrecognised republics of two separatist regions Donetsk and Luhansk who have got official recognition by Russia on Tuesday. The draft agreement stipulated a cease-fire and devolution of powers to these two regions by the Ukraine Government. Unfortunately, the agreement collapsed as the pro-Russian separatists suddenly took over Donetsk airport. This was some unexpected development, it was not in the Russian plan, but it happened and torpedoed the understanding. But the gravity of the situation was such that France and Germany which had vital interests in the concerned areas dominated by the separatists as also energy reserves in other areas of Ukraine continued their efforts and with the concurrence of the US President Barack Obama arrived at an understanding in February 2015 again on a more elaborate agreement stipulating ceasefire and holding of elections for local governance. This agreement is still valid though no major initiative was taken in the last seven years to implement this 2015 Minsk 2 accord.

Interestingly Putin, though a strident anti-communist now, is getting support from the official Communist Party of Russia which has gone all out to support Russian moves against the’ fascist Ukraine Government’. This stance has something to do with Russian nationalism and nothing to do with anti-imperialism. It seems that the Soviet CP also shares Putin’s view of bringing back the great days of Russian domination in Eurasia. China, however, is keeping some distance from Russia regarding the latest move of President Putin. China has talked of negotiations calling both sides to show restraint. China has a 30-year oil and gas agreement with Russia and right now, Putin is depending to a great extent on the support of Chinese supremo Xi Jinping who is an astute leader concerning geopolitics. However, China has shown no interest in following Russia in recognising the two separatist states. The next few days will show whether China extends full support to Russia or takes an independent position. As for India, the Foreign ministry has taken the correct position in not rallying with the US and others in condemning the Russian decision. But, now that the war has started, India should make efforts for a diplomatic solution and can mention the Minsk 2 accord of 2015 as the starting point of a dialogue.