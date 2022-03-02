Ukraine-Russia Conflict: India’s Tightrope Walk

India has taken a strategic move to remain neutral in the ongoing Ukraine-Russia imbroglio. Indian diplomacy has shown great character and maturity by not taking sides in the Ukraine crisis in the face of a warlike situation there involving the US-led NATO and Russia. Notably, all the key actors engaged in building a highly belligerent situation over Ukraine are some of India’s best friends. They include Russia, the US, NATO members, and, of course, Ukraine. It seems that India is trying its best to get the tension defused diplomatically. Prime Minister Narendra Modi already spoke with President Vladimir Putin. The Modi-Putin telephonic talk on February 24 came on a day when President Putin also had a meeting with Pakistan’s visiting Prime Minister Imran Khan. An official press release from the government of India stated, “President Putin briefed the Prime Minister about the recent developments regarding Ukraine and Prime Minister Modi reiterated his long-standing conviction that the differences between Russia and the NATO group can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue.” Further, it added, “Prime Minister appealed for an immediate cessation of violence, and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue.”

On another level, India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishanker spoke to Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, stressing the need for diplomacy and dialogue to ensure a lasting solution to the problem. India’s permanent representative at the UN echoed the same at the UN Security Council emergency meeting last week. India also abstained from voting alongside China and the United Arab Emirates. India issued an ‘Explanation of Vote’ (EoV) calling for “return to the path of diplomacy” and seeking immediate cessation of “violence and hostilities.” It may be noted that India has been consistent with its policy to find a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis. In fact, India avoided taking sides despite provocation at a recent foreign ministers-level Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) at Melbourne in Australia on February 11, less than a fortnight before the Ukraine-Russia armed conflict exploded. India even managed to receive cooperation from the foreign ministers of the US, Australia, and Japan on its principled independent line on the Ukraine conflict.

Both the US and Russia are among India’s most important friends and allies. The two rival nuclear superpowers recognise India’s position. Lately, India and the US are moving forward on a wide-ranging set of initiatives from cooperating to fight the pandemic, scaling up action to address climate change, working bilaterally and through the QUAD, expanding cooperation in trade, and investment, cyber, and in new and emerging technologies. On the other hand, the age-old India-Russia relationship continues to remain strong. This is despite divergent geopolitical and strategic drift in recent times with Russia embracing China and Pakistan, known as sworn adversaries of India. It believes that war is no answer to the crisis. India’s stake in the Ukraine conflict is quite high if one considers its social, cultural, economic, educational, scientific, and defense involvement with each of the countries engaged in the current military showdown. Taking sides will spoil India’s multifaceted relationship built over the years with these countries, now engaged in the conflict.