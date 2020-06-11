Unlock 1.0: Bold or mismanaged?

Rising number of infections and fatalities are being blamed on the failure to lockdown the country earlier than March, when the first phase of the shutdown was enforced. Now when everything is reopening, the pandemic is about to hit its peak. The difficulties in restarting the economy after over two months of shutdown, is indeed to be worked upon very carefully otherwise it would lead to further economic catastrophes. Medical scientists still appear clueless on the best possible treatment for the virus. The WHO itself has not been very helpful in this regard. Nonetheless a number of pharma firms have undertaken research into various drugs to test the effectiveness in quelling the virus. But the uncontested advice of the WHO which was uniformly heeded concerned the lockdown, social distancing and testing. The complete lockdown in India in the first phase beginning March 25 was as per the WHO guidelines. This did help in keeping the infections and deaths relatively low, but since the gradual opening of the economy there is a sharp spurt in both these numbers.

Consequently, a lack of clarity prevails on the movement of people, reopening of shops, offices and other establishments. Delhi and Mumbai, the two cities hit most by the virus, have relaxed the lockdown from Monday, yet are nowhere near returning to the pre-corona normal. Harrowing tales of endless run arounds by suspected victims of the virus from hospital to hospital and of an ugly greed of the private hospitals reveal the failure of the Delhi Government to frame a clear Standard Operating Procedure for the medical community. Making matters worse, Kejriwal directed hospitals and laboratories not to test asymptomatic persons which has only aggravated the situation. Medical professionals have argued that the actual number of infected persons in the capital, as also in Mumbai, is far more than is being officially claimed by the respective state governments. In such a grim scenario, opening up only endangers the public health further. Because nobody is sure as to how to deal with the situation, each state government has announced its own set of regulations. Goa, for instance, still wants its borders sealed.

Delhi has had to open the borders with Haryana and UP following the intervention of the High Court. On Monday, the Lt Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal voided the order of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reserving exclusively all medical facilities in the capital for the local citizens. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan too has accused the Delhi Government of suppressing the actual number of infections and fatalities, a charge opposition parties in West Bengal and Maharashtra have levied against the state governments. Meanwhile, despite the opening of malls, markets and religious places in most states on Monday, people were disinclined to visit them. Major markets in Delhi wore a deserted look as the nation finds itself at a crossroads, thanks to the pandemic. And it seems it has no idea as to which direction to take to overcome the current paralysis. We shudder to think of the plight of the ‘aam aadmi’ in this utter state of confusion among the policy-makers.