UP polls: Farmers to play pivotal role

The farmers are bent on holding their fort in Delhi. Notably, they have been on a long protest against the government’s farmers’ bill which according to them is nothing but a curse. It is now quite interesting that Modi and team are bent on implementing a bill that the farmers have outrightly rejected. Nine months and the counting, the farmers are in the mood to give in and seem to be firmer on their stand of entirely scrapping the idea. But over these nine months, the protests have also grown subsequently larger and more organized. With the recent, somewhat fair performance, by the BJP in the state assembly elections, the farmers and the opposition may be thinking of an understanding. It seems that the protestors are now contemplating garnering mass and opposition support so as to topple the Modi government. After repeated failures to come with a solution in successive government discussions, the farmers now believe that the only way to help them out of this situation – is to galvanize the opposition and remove the autocratic Modi government from power.

One may call the idea of the farmers to be slight far-fetched but then again it is the farmers’ protest that has hurt the Modi government the hardest since it took over the seat of power in Delhi. The farmers have already declared a series of ‘Kisan Maha Panchayats’ across the country in the same direction. The opposition, on the other hand, has been monitoring every move by the farmers and must also be preparing to join some of these events in order to create more pressure on the BJP. Right from its inception the farmers’ protest has been giving sleepless nights to the government. A matter that has been confirmed by the heavy barricading and security personnel posted in order to contain the protest in Delhi. A good number of farmers have also had to lose their lives over the course of these nine months. Yet again in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, we saw heavy security deployment during the Maha Panchayat called by the farmers in Muzzafarnagar and Karnal on September 5 and 7 respectively. The amount of force being used to contain the protests and farmers’ activities shows the fear that the BJP government. It must believe that unlike the anti-CAA and anti-labor laws, the farmer protest may gain a larger momentum if not contained. Having said this, one may now understand why the ‘Godi Media’ suddenly stopped coverage of the farmers’ protest in Delhi. The protest that made it to prime-time headlines almost every day during its initial stages, has no mention whatsoever, today – not even in smaller digital media portals.

With the farmers holding their Maha Panchayat in Muzaffarnagar that drew a large number of participants successfully emitted the message that the farmers will not rest until their demands are met. The opposition in UP, on the other hand, may have found just the way to counter the saffron onslaught in the upcoming elections. This becomes more evident as the Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav states, “The success of the ‘Kisan Maha Panchayat’ has the BJP running helter-skelter in Uttar Pradesh.” The Muzaffarnagar Maha Panchayat, organized by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, did indeed rattle the Yogi and Modi governments. And it seems that the protest is finally making some cracks within the BJP too. A vocal BJP leader Varun Gandhi was also seen extending the support to the farmers and urging the Modi government to rediscuss the matter with the farmers. With the assembly elections upcoming in UP, its time for BJP to up its game for UP is one of the most strategic states it can retain before 2024 general elections.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.