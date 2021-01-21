Vaccination drive and ‘hesitancy’ hurdle

A new chapter in the country’s battle against the novel coronavirus opened on January 16 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the anti-Covid vaccination drive across more than 3,000 sites. The first five days’ experience of world’s largest vaccination drive in India has come with a high price but is of immense value. The full initial procurement of 1.65 crore doses of the Covishield and Covaxin vaccines has been flown across the country for the first phase, with a comprehensive factsheet and guidelines. Vaccines have been allotted to states and UTs based on their healthcare workers’ data. A 24×7 call centre has been set up for all inoculation-related queries. ‘Vaccine hesitancy’ has emerged as the biggest roadblock while the operation as a whole presents a case of speeding up its implementation, providing training to larger number of health workers, greater care at inoculation centres by eliminating all kinds of carelessness of all the persons involved, strengthening tracking and accountability framework, enhancing the preparedness to avoid the contagion.

The first phase of vaccination drive will take at least eight months to complete. It is expected that inoculation of 30 million people in this phase could be completed only by August 2020, if we could conduct the drive as planned. The actual number of inoculation is much slow. India could vaccinate only 6.31 lakh health workers in the first four days across the country in 11,660 sessions.

Union government cites ‘vaccine hesitancy’ is its primary reason. The centre has urged the states to address ‘vaccine hesitancy’ among some of the priority group, as if the whole problem lies with the states. The reality is that the Union government is mainly responsible for this situation. The vaccines are given emergency use approval at the time when further trials were required. Further, the do’s and don’ts, were reportedly violated both by patients and the health professionals implementing the drive in some places, resulting in adverse effect, though it is at very low level.

Needless to say that the medical protocol and advisories framed by experts and the vaccine producers must be followed to reduce the adverse effect to a negligible level. Any slack decision adds to ‘vaccine hesitancy’ and a doctor must be more careful than the patients most of whom are unable to accurately report their actual conditions as someone ‘fit to receive the emergency vaccines’. If government acts properly and fast, the ‘vaccine hesitancy’ can be removed, since adverse effects are very small in number. Only nine adverse events were reported that required hospitalization so far. Minor adverse effects were also only 0.18 per cent across the country. Requirement of hospitalization following immunization was only 0.002 per cent. This is in fact the lowest in the world, and in this sense both the vaccine Covishield and Covaxin made in India are better than many others in the word.

However, the speed of vaccination is very slow at present, and at this rate India will need at least four years to vaccinate all its population. Slow vaccination has its own problems, and therefore the whole operation needs to be accelerated to cover the entire population in a shortest possible time.