Having a vaccine certificate is nothing new for international travel. Many countries already have a vaccination list that has to be checked before entering their territory. Similarly, with the recent Covid pandemic, many nations now feel the requirement for a Covid vaccine passport. This will essentially be a digital or paper document that certifies that its holder is completely vaccinated against the virus. Though all the nations are in tandem to resume international travel, they are seen pressing forward for a vaccine passport for individuals intending to travel abroad. However, given the inequality between the vaccines, people have now become apprehensive about whether their vaccines get the nod of other countries or not?

For instance, Indian vaccines namely Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and SII’s Covishield are yet to be recognized by over a dozen of countries the world over. Though scientists and researchers back home, validate its efficiency, yet some countries think otherwise. A new study now shows that mixing Covaxin and Covishield yields better results in protecting an individual against the virus. However, the ICMR admits that further research is required on the matter. Vaccine passports have led to the inevitable debate of their validity in an unequally vaccinated world. Additionally, on one hand, the developed nations such as the USA and the UK, are way ahead in terms of the percentage of the population vaccinated. On the other, fewer than 1 percent of people in low-income countries have been partially vaccinated. While some countries have already started accepting proof or certificates of vaccination to avoid quarantine, a standard and universal version of a vaccine passport are yet to be developed.

A few countries like Israel have already started issuing vaccine passports. Meanwhile, the International Air Transport Association is developing an app called Travel Pass, which will enable airlines to check for vaccination proof and its availability through a common platform. Moreover, non-profit organization Commons Project is developing an app Common Pass which shall contain a passenger’s vaccination record. Notably, India had opposed vaccine passports in June with the then Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan stating in a G7 meeting of health ministers that any such move would be highly discriminatory against developing nations since they had only vaccinated a small percentage of their population. The issue has now become a global dilemma as vaccine passports will definitely provide much-needed relief to the devastated tourism industry and allow people to avoid hassles during international travel. However, at the same time, it may also prove to be disadvantageous to others due to the inequality in global vaccine distribution and recognition. NYT’s latest Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker shows that 99 vaccines are under clinical trial on humans and more than 75 are being tested on animals. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) has approved only Moderna’s mRNA-1273, Pfizer/BioNTech’s BNT162b2, J&J’s Ad26.COV2.S, Oxford/AstraZeneca’s AZD1222, SII’s Covishield, Sinopharm’s BBIBP-CorV, and Sinovac’s CoronaVac. Unofficial data reveals that more men than women have got vaccinated in India, indicating that it is less likely that the benefits of vaccination will be distributed equally. All these factors put together makes a vaccine passport quite illogical but then is there a better and safer way to travel?