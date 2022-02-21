War Looms As Ukraine Situation Worsens

The United States firmly believes that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could start at any moment. This is evident as the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken went on national television recently to stress the very matter. His dire prediction was yet another in the endless string of declarations by the US that war could start at any moment. Nevertheless, Blinken did say there would be further talks with the Russians. He mentioned, for the first time, that the Minsk Protocols of 2014 should be a basis for those talks. Interestingly, Russia has been insisting for months that those accords, agreed to by both Ukraine and Russia, be implemented. They call for autonomy for Donetsk and Lugansk, the two breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine, while leaving the government in Kiev a say on foreign policy regarding them. On the other hand, the US interprets the agreements differently, however, where the discussions on the Minsk Protocols lead is unknown.

President Joe Biden poured more oil on the fire by rejecting announcements by Russia that it was withdrawing additional troops from its border areas with Ukraine, on top of the 10,000 it said it was withdrawing earlier this week. Biden dismissed the idea that there have been any Russian troop withdrawals and insisted he still expects an invasion any day. Biden’s remarks followed apparent additional shelling of the breakaway Russian-speaking areas in eastern Ukraine by Ukrainian troops stationed along the borders of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics and by what the West says was shelling of the Ukrainian side by the separatists. Regardless of the veracity of the conflicting reports, there can be no argument with the fact that some 18,000 Russian-speaking civilians in the breakaway republics have been killed by the Ukrainian troops stationed along their borders. So far, President Vladimir Putin has resisted votes by his parliament that Russia recognises as independent countries.

In the latter country, where the US has just sent 3,000 additional troops to top off the 5,000 already there, there is now a fully-equipped US missile base in Redzikowo, just 300 miles from the Russian border. Previously enforced with anti-ballistic missiles that can shoot down any kind of rocket launched from anywhere in the world, the Redzikow base has now been equipped with the capability to launch offensive nuclear missiles that can reach Moscow in minutes. The same moves were made earlier this week at two military bases that the US took over in Slovakia, which borders Ukraine. Speaking about the danger of war to the New York Times, Beatrice Jurysz, the mayor of Redzikowo said, “If something happens, we will be the first to know, unfortunately.” Ironically, the US missile placements in Slovakia and Poland, of course, give the lie to Biden and Blinken’s claims that NATO is not a threat to Russia. Not left out of the plans of the US militarists for years now are the Baltic States, which have hosted US troops for even longer than Poland and Slovakia. People’s World covered the effects of anti-Russia U.S. deployments in Latvia already back in 2016 when it interviewed a leading member of that country’s Socialist Party. When the Nazis occupied Latvia in the early 1940s, they set up a network of concentration camps all over the country. Is this the start of a new world war?