Why same-sex marriages must be judged at the constitutional altar

It was an evolutionary reposition for constitutional jurisprudence in India when the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexual intercourse between consenting adults in Navtej Singh Johar vs Union of India. In an exquisitely written judgement, the five-judge constitution bench engaged in a sundry discussion that ranged from the sociology of stigma and conformity to the right of privacy and constitutional morality. The judgement is a breather for the LGBTQ community in India, who had for long faced social and state persecution due to the archaic colonial section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, forcing them to live in ignominy. Much was said in the judgement that is salubrious, but to secure the rights of the LGBTQ community in a true and meaningful sense, legal recognition of same-sex marriages should be the next step. Recently, the central government categorically opposed the notion of same-sex marriages in the Delhi High Court. The problem is not just about the lack of a strong political will. A large chunk of Indian society also views same-sex marriages as anathema to their ideas of culture and society as a whole. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government has, time and again, resorted to Hindutva as a bulwark to protect Indian culture from being diluted by liberal and progressive ideas. However, here the question is not about popular morality but a matter to be examined from the lens of Indian constitutional philosophy.

At first, the contentions raised by the Centre need to be examined. It has argued that same-sex marriages are not rooted in the Indian family setup and are inconsistent with Indian culture, rituals, values, and so on. Taking the limited binary understanding of a ‘biological male’ and ‘biological female’, the Centre reasoned against importing the western ideas into the Constitution. Stating that Navtej Singh Johar and Puttuswamy judgement on the right to privacy in no way refers to giving legal sanction to same-sex marriages. The emphasis was on marriage being a ‘public concept’ and an institution established on heterogeneous lines. The Centre’s reasoning reflects an unhealthy majoritarian mindset that completely disregards the rights and autonomy of an individual. What is beyond understanding is the compulsive need of this government to behave as if it is a controlling parent. Just as a family tries to stop an inter-caste or inter-faith marriage citing social implications, the government, in this case, seems to stop same-sex marriages relying on some unfounded and pre-conceived notions.

This judgement although delivered in the backdrop of Khap panchayats and honour killings indicates the constitutional right of a free choice and the right to marry as being a fundamental right protected by Articles 19 and 21. Ours is a liberal Constitution with dynamic characteristics and it constantly needs to evolve. The constitutional evolution is necessary to continue the quest for being inclusive and egalitarian. Our constitutional jurisprudence and the whole domain of individual rights theory are going through a metamorphosis. The Constitution needs to have ample breathing space so that it does not give rise to contempt among its citizens. What is the meaning of independence if the expression of love and relationships have to be practiced behind closed doors? Being with a partner of one’s choice is not an atrocious sin but a fundamental right. The real challenge here is not legal, but the liberation of the orthodoxy that lies within us!