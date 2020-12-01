Will grand alliance materialise sans Tarun Gogoi

During the 2011 assembly elections of Assam, Congress party thundered back to power with a strong majority by winning 78 seats. This was the third consecutive victory of the grand old party in the north-eastern state. The resounding success came at a time when the incumbent Congress state government was facing charges of corruption. The result came as a surprise to many including the then main opposition party, Asom Gana Parishad — as some exit polls had predicted that the regional party would perform better. The success was the result of the ongoing peace process initiated by the then UPA government at the Centre and at the state by the Congress government led by chief minister Tarun Gogoi, who passed away on November 23 after battling corona-related complications. In a state like Assam, which had faced extremism, Gogoi’s efforts in bringing peace to the state earned him a special place in the minds of the state’s citizens. And, for the Congress party, he was its mass leader. Gogoi was seen by the party workers as the hope to dethrone the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls scheduled in 2021. Already, the Congress party has given enough indications to ally with its once arch rival, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) led by Dhubri Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal, in the upcoming polls to form a grand alliance to defeat the ruling BJP. And Tarun Gogoi himself was a key leader in both the initiation of the idea to form a grand alliance of anti-BJP parties in the state under the leadership of the Congress and in taking the alliance forward.

No doubt, Tarun Gogoi’s death is a setback for the grand old party which has been trying all the options available to defeat the BJP to reclaim its old citadel. Already there have been fissures in the opposition camp. The blueprint of the so-called grand alliance also isn’t finalised yet. Although senior Congress leaders are clear that the party would have its alliance with the AIUDF, they are still awaiting high command’s approval. The Aanchalik Gana Morcha (AGM), a new regional party led by journalist and Rajya Sabha member Ajit Bhuyan, and the Left parties are unhappy with the Congress for the delay in finalisation of the pact. On the other hand, the Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP), the new regional party formed by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) as well as Raijor Dal, another regional party formed by KMSS has also not shown any interest in joining the proposed grand alliance. Additionally, the party is also facing internal pressure for its decision to ally with the AIUDF. Already Biswajit Ray, general secretary of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), has resigned from the party citing displeasure with the party’s decision to ally with the AIUDF.

Nevertheless, it can’t be denied that prospects of the Congress returning back to power aren’t bright — as there is a high probability that the AJP and Raijor Dal may eat into the anti-BJP votes. But for the Congress workers, the charismatic Tarun Gogoi was the main hope to defeat BJP in the state. Now after his death, the path for the grand old party in its old citadel ahead of the assembly polls would be more challenging.