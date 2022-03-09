World In Need Of A New International Law

Vladimir Putin, the Russian Federation President, in his imperialistic speech delivered on February 24, declared a special military operation to protect people who had been abused by Genocide for eight years under the Kyiv regime, strive to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine, and bring those to justice who had committed crimes against the civilians of Russian Federation. Paradoxically, Putin has cited international law to defend his blatant illegal actions. But these justifications are laughably weak, erroneous, and absurd. The present crisis has posed a question as to the existence and enforcement of international law if Russia can still use military force and invade Ukraine. The formation of the United Nations (UN) was supposed to create a new order of International relations, placing its bedrock on the sovereignty and integrity of nations. The member countries of the UN are duty-bound to not interfere with one another’s domestic and internal affairs, as apart from violating the UN Charter, it leads to circumstances that threaten the peace and security of a nation.

Before invading Ukraine, Russia recognised two separatist Ukrainian provinces – Donetsk and Luhansk – as independent states, followed by signing treaties of friendship, cooperation, and mutual assistance, thereby paving way for Russian military forces into these separatist areas openly. While acting so, Russia has invoked the controversial doctrine of remedial secession. Nevertheless, international law does not recognise unilateral secession even in the right of self-determination due to regard for autonomy within the State. The Supreme Court of Canada, in one of its notable judgments, the Quebec secession case of 1998, affirmed that the international law does not endure right to unilateral secession and further states that such secession can be asserted only in the ‘most extreme cases’ which denotes a very big threshold, such as severe injustice and oppression, and grave violations of human rights.

The claims of the genocide of ethnic Russians by Ukraine are not supported by any proof of evidence. Moreover, under the Minsk accords, Ukraine explicitly acceded to recognise the autonomy of Donetsk and Luhansk, which undercuts the baseless claims of Russia. By recognising the two regions of Eastern Ukraine, the latter has infringed the Declaration on Principles of International Law and Article 2(4) of the UN Charter by interfering and undermining the territorial integrity of Ukraine. Historically, Russia has always reflected a hierarchy where its national interests supersede those of its neighbours. The antecedent actions of Russia such as invading Georgia in 2008, annexing Crimea in 2014, and recognising the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia in 2008, stand as a testimony to this fact. Expounding international law with a focus on humanitarian objectives at the expense of territorial integrity has debilitated the international legal front as a whole. For instance, Russia has always invoked legal justifications and relied on its rights to self-determination to justify its interventions and attacks. The current situation poses an imminent crisis that merits an international response at the due time; otherwise, it would act as a precedent for such similar future actions by Russia or any other country. There is a dire need for a clear-eyed, focused international law that is committed to strong principles of sovereignty, constrains arbitrary State actions, and promotes international peace and security. Otherwise, the existence of effective international law and order shall continue to remain a pipe dream.