Xi as the absolute leader

Well, it is not the end of the world, but Chinese President Xi Jinping did get formal recognition as the absolute ruler of the country at the meeting of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party. Many would look over it as China’s internal matter but this might have serious implications for its neighbour India. History stands proof that absolute rulers tend to overdo their remit, nervous as they generally are to prove their continued existence. They have to prove they are powerful, at least as much as they show. They have to show they have control and they have to terrorize others not to speak up and protest. Now that he is the absolute de jure and de facto ruler, he will also have to prove himself. In fact, he has been trying to show that for some time now, both at home and abroad.

There are some clear trends in China’s trajectory under Xi Jinping. For the rest of the world what is most important is that under Xi China has been spectacularly assertive. This has taken the shape of the assertion of territorial claims. This of course has historical baggage. Even though it has grown considerably, it has continued to speak about the historical injustices to China during the age of Western ascendancy and the humiliations it has been subjected to. China has spoken of “Greater China” which includes large chunks of territories which now belong to its neighbors for as long as even histories could remember. China has claims on the whole of the South China Sea, including even territorial waters of littoral states like Vietnam, Japan to the Philippines; it claims wide swathes of Central Asian neighboring countries; it has claims on lands belonging to Russia, though recognizing Russian military might China has only muted claims; it has already absorbed Tibet, even though historically Tibet has always been a separate country.

For India what is the moot point is that China has claims on an entire state of the country, Arunachal Pradesh, as it says the area is South Tibet and therefore belongs to China. It had usurped border regions of the state since 1969 and built villages on land belonging to India in the last two years. How can one forget last years’ Chinese incursions into the Ladakh region! It thought it will have a clean sweep over India to prove to its domestic audience. However, the face-off inflicted heavy casualties on China as well, while India lost the lives of twenty soldiers. With Xi Jinping getting his absolute position now, he will be at his old game once again. He will try to prove his high position and power to the world and his domestic audience by mounting fresh aggressions. This is why India must be wary of the formal recognition of Xi as the supreme leader. With such sweeping powers of lifetime absolute rule for one man, like the medieval kings and emperors, what can be expected is only absurd assertions of power and sheer instability in the neighbourhood regions. This, however, is not the first time that the world has seen something like this. In the past, it has been seen many times but unfortunately, past experiences also teach us that these can cast a heavy price on humanity at large.