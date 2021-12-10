Alia Bhatt Was Asked If Letter “R” Is Lucky Factor For Her, Watch Her Reply

HT DESK

Actor Alia Bhatt’s reaction to a reporter’s question at the trailer launch SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus “RRR” caught her fans’ attention.

She was asked by a reporter if the letter “R” is a lucky factor for her. Bhatt, who is dating actor Ranbir Kapoor, appeared to blush and paused for a moment before answering the question.

“I am stumped. Mere paas jawaab hi nahin hai (I don’t have an answer). I am trying to be intelligent. I don’t have a good answer.”

“Ji, R is a lovely alphabet, but so is A,” she says, nodding her head. The audience erupts in cheers and hoots.

On the stage with Bhatt was Rajamouli, actors Ajay Devgn and Jr NTR and.