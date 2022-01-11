Amaan, Ayaan Ali Bangash’s New EP Features the Best of Music, Art, Cinema Personalities

Mumbai, Jan 11 (IANS): Classical music duo and sons of legendary Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan – Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash – are set to release their new EP ‘We For Love’.

It features an eclectic mix of collaborators including Karan Johar, Karsh Kale, Malini Awasthi, Mahesh Kale, and Shubha Mudgal besides their father Ustad Amjad Ali Khan.

Speaking about the EP, Amaan Ali Bangash says, “‘We For Love’ has the most diverse line up of artistes in terms of soundscapes and sensibilities. From electronic to classical, from thumri to bhajans everything seamlessly comes together in divine accord.”

He adds, “We thank every artiste on the project for wholeheartedly participating in the process and making this EP one of our most memorable collaborative pieces thus far. In fact, this EP is our first presentation with so many artistes coming together for a noble cause.” Curated, produced and presented by the duo, the EP, which is due for a release on January 21, aims to raise awareness for the ‘Justice For Every Child’ campaign that was launched by Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation (KSCF). The campaign promises to ensure timely justice to the victims of child sexual abuse and rape and also provides mental health support to help their healing process so that they could lead their lives with dignity and freedom.

Adding on to his brother, Ayaan Ali Bangash shares, “Music is a powerful medium that connects humankind. ‘We For Love’ has indeed been a defining journey for us as artistes and as fellow human beings. The idea was to create endless pathways to make a positive impact which is both uplifting and action-inspiring. Today, the appeal of socially conscious music is widespread and we are happy to contribute to this revolution time and again.”

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi says, “There is no greater violence than to deny the dreams of our children. Let us ensure justice for all our children”

Echoing a similar stance, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan adds, “I pray that only care and compassion should be circulated amongst children of the world today for a bright future tomorrow. It is our duty to give love, peace and happiness to the younger generation of today and tomorrow so that they can achieve their destination and goal, without fail.”

The six-track experimental extended play will stream across platforms under the label of Affetto Records. Karan Johar, who holds the nerve of narration in the ‘Together We Can’ track of the EP, adds on, “Child rights and protection is a burning issue which should be of concern to each one of us. We need to place children above everything else as their development is critical to their future. Together we can and we must ensure justice for every child.”

Classical vocalist Shubha Mudgal, who has lent her voice to the ‘Fire Within’ track in the EP shares, “It is a privilege to be able to contribute to a noble cause like Justice For Every Child with a track ‘Fire Within’ where I have also had the opportunity to collaborate with wonderful artistes and sensitive human beings like Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash.”

Speaking about her experience of collaboration, folk singer Malini Awasthi says “Loved collaborating with the talented Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash as part of the inspiring initiative of KSCF where we use music as a medium to invoke equal rights for each and every child, and build a secure and safe future for generations to come.” Prolific artiste Paresh Maity, who has designed the cover art of the presentation, concludes, “Children are our future, our sunshine. They are the foundation of our society. Educate every child today for a better society tomorrow. I support Kailash Satyarthi’s campaign against child labour and universal right to education of every child.”

