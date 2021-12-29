Final Shoot Schedule of ‘Kaliyugam’ Begins

Chennai, Dec 28 (IANS): Director Pramodh Sundar’s eagerly-awaited Tamil film ‘Kaliyugam’, which the makers claim is India’s first post-apocalyptic movie, is fast nearing completion. Work on the third and final schedule of the film has just begun and is on in full swing.

Featuring actress Shraddha Srinath, who impressed in Ajith’s ‘Nerkonda Paarvai’ in the lead, the film has actor Kishore playing a pivotal role.

While all the sequences of the first schedule were shot on a grand set, the third schedule is being shot on a state-of-the-art set that has been erected at a huge cost.

A source close to the unit hints that the third schedule will be heavy on CGI. The source also adds that going by the brisk pace at which work is on, the team is on its way to completing the film well before the year ends.

The film, which will be technically sound and unique in several ways, is being made by a fresh bunch of talented youngsters. The film is being produced by K.S. Ramakrishna, the proprietor of Prime Cinemas, under the banner RK International Inc.