Ranveer Singh Likes to Turn Challenges into Canvas for his Characters

Mumbai, Jan 11 (IANS): Bollywood star Ranveer Singh derives inspiration from challenges that push him to do better. Whenever he gets offered a daunting character, he does get rattled and nervous but the actor doesn’t let himself get bogged down by the challenge.

Instead, he uses the nervous energy to sketch characters that connect with the audience at large.

Commenting on the same, the actor says, “I like daunting challenges. I feel daunted when they are pitched or presented to me. When Sanjay Leela Bhansali comes with Alauddin Khilji or Kabir Khan comes with Kapil Dev or Rohit Shetty with a full blown masala character like ‘Simmba’, initially, I do get rattled, I do get daunted and feel nervous.”

He continues, “But it’s nervous energy. I learnt from Kris Srikkanth, who I have had the good fortune to spend time with during the ’83’ movie promotions. He told me its energy – it cannot be created or destroyed, it can be transmitted, transformed. So, I take this nervousness and I channel it into the energy that I use to pursue this path of transformation. It’s those challenges that excite me and I embrace them fully.”

He further says, “Kapil Dev has such a distinctive persona, body language, way of talking, it’s a huge challenge but I was up to it and was excited about it. I was like this is a new challenge, this is something I haven’t done before.” He adds, “There are other instances of villainous characters or these characters – they’ve not got a living reference. It’s a different kind of challenge where you have to create from your imagination. But here I had to become a person who was so well and widely known and recognised. It was very daunting.” Ranveer is also hugely inspired by three-time Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis, who is known for his transformations in movies, “It’s my endeavour to create characters that are distinctive and different from each other because growing up as an aspiring actor I felt most fascinated with those actors who are able to show a wide range in their repertoire.

