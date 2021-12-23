‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ Turning Point In My Career: Anupria Goenka

As Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ completes four years on Wednesday, actress Anupria Goenka who played the character of Poorna, reminisces about her experience of working in the film, calling it a turning point in her career.

While sharing her excitement, Anupria says, “‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ is very close to my heart because it was a turning point in my career. Poorna was a very nuanced character, and I am thankful to Yash Raj, Aditya (Chopra) Sir, and Ali Abbas Zafar for giving me the opportunity to play her.”

Talking about the film’s schedule, she says, “We had a lovely time shooting the film. We were in Abu Dhabi for two months, and I made some wonderful friends on sets. Working with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Kumud Mishra was a wonderful learning opportunity. It also marked my first collaboration with YRF, and they are like family now.”

She also praises the director of the film, Ali Abbas Zafar as she adds, “I also found a lovely director in Ali Abbas Zafar. He is a one-man army and is always on his feet, ready to take on any challenge. For me, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ is a very important film. I still reminisce about the time I spent while shooting it.”

The actress is currently gearing up for the second season of the much awaited show ‘Asur’ and another yet-to-be-titled series for Hotstar.