COVID-19 and the barriers to effective vaccine production

By: Bishaldeep Kakati

The global community has been shaken by the pandemic outbreak of a particular Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which has already led to the death a huge number of civilians. And the worrying fact is that the number of reported deaths and the number of infected individuals have been simply increasing at a staggering rate. That is the reason, the global population at large is now questioning: When would we witness the discovery of an effective vaccine against this disease?

The entire process of coming out with an effective vaccine against any kind of pathogenic ailment is a time consuming process. Although at a very short span of time, people at large have already got themselves involved in to the discussions of an effective vaccine against COVID-19, but they need to consider the fact that medical science is still not blessed with a proper vaccine against diseases like Malaria or HIV that severely affected the population way earlier than COVID-19. Hence in this regard, it is important for the common mass to understand the process of vaccine preparation, the challenges to it, and especially the reasons behind consumption of ample amount of time before coming out with an effective vaccine.

The word “vaccine” originates from the Latin Variolae vaccinae (cowpox), which Edward Jenner demonstrated in 1798 could prevent smallpox in humans. Thereafter in 1885, French chemist Louis Pasteur developed what he called a rabies vaccine, although it was merely a rabies antitoxin that functioned as a post-infection antidote only because of the long incubation period of the rabies germ. However in the modern era, the term vaccine can be defined as all biological preparations made from living organisms to enhance immunity either by treating the disease (therapeutic vaccines) or preventing the same (prophylactic vaccines).

In theory, any infectious disease might be preventable with a vaccine. But in practical terms, the variable nature of the immune response to each specific disease causing organism, have meant the development of vaccines has been limited only to a few viral and bacterial diseases. In fact, even when immune mechanism for specific diseases have been understood, none can still give the guarantee that the same vaccine design could successfully be applied to similar disease agents. That is the reason, the entire process of coming out with an effective vaccine is a complex and time consuming affair.

Furthermore, before a vaccine is licensed, it has to pass through a number of processes. After a vaccine is produced, it is first checked by testing it on animals. If there is no particular harm caused to the animal, then the same vaccine is tried upon a small group of people. And if there is no evidence of harm in human beings, testing proceeds to a large number of people. In humans, testing proceeds in three phases: Phase I clinical trials involve a few dozen subjects; Phase II involves 50 – hundreds of subjects; and, Phase III involves thousands or tens of thousands of subjects. And if a safety concern arises at one phase, it would eventually stop the clinical study from advancing to the next phase. Hence it’s important for the mass to display patience as scientist work hard to come out with an effective vaccine against COVID-19.

Moreover, the process of vaccine production faces a number of primary challenges even before the scientists move into the ambit of doing extensive research to discover an effective vaccine against a disease. The very first challenge to the process of vaccine production comprises of adequate funding and concerns regarding safety and contamination. Furthermore, public reactions to a vaccine are quite strong, since some people view discovery of vaccines as scientific miracles, while others still feel skeptical to the fact that whether or not a particular vaccine could help them recover from a particular kind of disease. It must also be taken into consideration the fact that vaccines are developed and brought to the market by pharmaceutical companies and the major dilemma for the pharmaceutical companies is that demand tends not to coincide with an ability to pay. Added to this, inadequate preclinical data and lack of detailed information on protective correlates of immunity contribute to product failure in clinical trials, which is also a major challenge to the process of vaccine production.