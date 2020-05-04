No escape from triple challenge for Assam

By: Talmizur Rahman

In the known history of mankind, never has the world been so severely battered by any disease or epidemic as the Covid-19 pandemic that has already taken a toll of over two lakh and virtually brought the world to a standstill. India has been no exception on this count.

Since about March, India has been fighting the killer virus a lot more squarely and effectively than many of the so called advanced and developed countries of the west. Interestingly, in this respect, Assam has been a lot more successful in confronting and keeping at bay the coronavirus threat than many other states. The Covid-19 landscape in Assam would have looked many-fold healthier had Nizamuddin Markaz authority and Tablighi Jamaat leadership not played spoilsport in the fight against the killer virus.

However, in the matter of healthcare on the Covid-19 front, Assam has come out with astounding success. So far only one person has died of Covid-19, while the majority of the remaining Covid-19 patients have been cured and many others are recovering. Beyond any doubt, in Assam the fight against the pandemic has been led from the front by Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. If only the western countries could learn from Assam!

It may be years before Covid-19 is finally defeated. While dark clouds of coronavirus continue to hover over the state with a few new cases of Covid-19 positive emerging, the stupendous performance hitherto rendered by the state health department may be looked upon as a silver lining by the multitude in the future battle against killer virus.

While as of now Assam may be in safe hands on the Covid-19 front, several uphill challenges are sure to swoop down like hawks on the Assam government in the coming months.

It may be recalled that for almost close to a year, along with the rest of India, Assam has been witnessing a rapid economic slowdown. The financial health of the state has nose-dived at a tremendous pace towards the rock-bottom. The outcome being loss of jobs, growing unemployment and the like with the working class bearing the brutal brunt. Needles to state that sky-rocketing corruption which virtually constitutes the order of the day not only in the government but across all sectors, only served as catalyst in accelerating the economic slowdown.

With the state economy metaphorically entrapped in the midst of a dark tunnel without any light on either end, the much needed national lockdown in the fight against Covid-19 came into force in the last week of March, bringing all trade & commerce and other economic activities to a grinding halt.

Over the decades, Assam has been maintaining a dismal record of being one of the most backward states almost on all fronts – financial, employment, rural development, education, roads, irrigation, and the list goes on and on. The healthcare sector too was never rosy till suddenly it was transformed into a blazing flashpoint in the fight against coronavirus.

Further, in the face of the shuddering economic stagnation and decades of labour exploitation, a labour crisis is almost a certainty in the months to come as the lockdown eases. Several months prior to the publication of the final NRC, a large number of labourers had left for their native places to attend to hearings held at far off districts. Some of them were just beginning to return in ones and twos to their place of work in the towns and the cities when CAA emerged accompanied by protest, police baton charge, firing and arrest. This led to the few workers who had returned to leave for the safety of their homes. Again, even in normal times, almost as a rule vast majority of employers are highly erratic in payment of dues to workers. On this count only a handful of workers may be lucky. Now that the almost the entire labour force is holed up at their native places in the wake of the hasty retreat made with the sudden announcement of the much needed lockdown, the question arises if a huge amount could be due to the workers from their employers. It is anybody’s guess if those workers would ever be paid their pending dues. On this count the exploited workers are better qualified to comment. Accordingly, one may very well guess as to how many of such workers would return to their place of work in the near future.

With the financial health of the state seemingly in the lap of bankruptcy, the economic experts, so called think tanks, highly influential pseudo experts and the high and mighty ‘know-all’ bureaucrats will certainly play a pivotal role in framing a roadmap for revival of the battered and shattered economy of Assam. In this context if such roadmap makers fail to take into consideration the bitter ground reality on the labour front, the emerging roadmap may look like a plan to ‘build castles in Spain’ and may only lead to further chaos for the state. The high-ups may keep in mind that sans the labour force, all nation building activities – industrial, construction and others – may even fail to take off. Further, the multi-headed hydra of corruption is always at the centre stage to devour funds earmarked for development and people’s welfare despite the fact that, the financial health of Assam is sandwiched between the devil and the deep sea. The ground reality is much worse than even a Catch-22 situation.

While there appears to be no end to burning problems that Dispur will have to confront in the months ahead, the greatest challenge that is sure to surface across the length and breadth of Assam is the impending scourge of annual floods in several waves and erosion during the approaching Monsoon. Mythologically speaking, the impending Monsoon is presently being energised by Gods like Varuna, Indra, Maruti, Yama and many more to let loose its fury and wrath as in the previous years on Assam. While human beings and livestocks may perish in significant numbers, thousands may land up without food and shelter on highways and other high lands to mend for themselves and at relief shelters in the most unhygienic of conditions. How would the administration counter Covid-19 pandemic and maintain social distance during the scourge of flood and erosion? As per media reports, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has already prepared a roadmap to counter floods amid Covid-19. While flood fury follows only one rule – madness without method- it remains to be seen as to how far the ASDMA plan finally works and how much of it gets washed away.

Further, with the state economy in a shambles in the superlative degree, it may be catastrophic if all theories, logic, calculations, permutations, expert views and the like in the making of a new roadmap for immediate economic revival fail to converge to a single point from where reconstruction of the economy may begin while simultaneously confronting Covid-19 squarely and several waves of flood devastation effectively. For records, it must be stated that floods in Assam have always been synonymous with devastation and disaster.

The question arises if at the end of the day all the good work done hitherto by the health department in the fight against Covid-19 would go down the drain because of the present economic strangulation. One shudders at the thought if the impending floods would cause Covid-19 to emerges as a more powerful killer virus.