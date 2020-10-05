12th Anniversary of Smoke Free Rules in India

With pro-corporate governments at the centre, dreams of smoke-free India can be a far away reality.

By: Advocate Ajoy Hazarika

India has boldly enforced the smoke-free policies banning smoking in public places and private areas with public access from 2 October 2008 – the birth anniversary of the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi. The government of India and countless people who have been advocating the enforcement of public health policies need due credit.

Prohibition of Smoking in Public Places Rules, 2008, commonly known as Smoke Free Rules 2008, outlining enforcement of section 4 of COTPA, stating ‘No person shall smoke in any public place’, with an exception of hotels and restaurants with over 30 rooms and 30 seating capacity respectively and in airports, with separate provision of smoking area.

The Smoke Free Rules 2008 appended to the rule 3 of COTPA rules 2004, wherein the owner or the manager or the in-charge of the affairs of a public place shall be displaying a board containing a warming ‘No Smoking Area – Smoking Here is an Offence’ with clear board size and places of the display.

The Smoke Free Rules 2008 provides definition of the hotels, restaurants and public places. The rules clearly restricts smoking in public places, elaborating the places for display of ‘No Smoking’ boards in the premises, no supply of aids facilitating smoking (ashtrays, matches, etc.) and display of board to whom a complaint may be made by person(s) who observes violation of the provision of these rules. These rules also empower the owner, manager or person in-charge to act and levy stipulated charges from the violator. The rules also provide clear specifications of designated smoking area in a hotel, restaurant and airports.

It was certainly not so easy, more so because of the financially robust, strategically shrewd tobacco industry that has mastered the art of circumventing public interest policies and promoting a product (tobacco) that kills even when used as intended by the manufacturer. The tobacco industry, and other corporations or associations like ITC ltd, Indian Hotels Association and others, filed more than 70 court cases against the ban on smoking in public places from October 2. But the honorable Supreme Court declined to delay the enforcement of these public interest policies and upheld public health over corporate profits.

India with more than a billion people had a large number of people who smoke cigarettes or beedis (tobacco rolled in ‘tendu’ leaf). The benefit of smoke-free policies will certainly protect non-smokers from the dangerous exposure to tobacco smoke, which is called secondhand smoke.

Secondhand smoke, also known as environmental tobacco smoke (ETS), is a mixture of the smoke given off by the burning end of a cigarette, pipe or cigar and the smoke exhaled from the lungs of smokers. It is involuntarily inhaled by nonsmokers, lingers in the air hours after cigarettes have been extinguished and can cause or exacerbate a wide range of adverse health effects, including cancer, respiratory infections, and asthma.

Secondhand smoke has been classified by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as a known cause of cancer in humans (Group A carcinogen). Secondhand smoke exposure causes disease and premature death in children and adults who do not smoke. Nonsmokers exposed to secondhand smoke at work are at increased risk for adverse health effects.

Not only non-smokers get the benefit of smoke-free policies, but also those who smoke are either smoking lesser cigarettes or they quit smoking, according to the studies. At least 4% of smokers are likely to quit smoking. However, enforcing the public health policies will largely bank on the meaningful participation of civil society – at every step.

People need to be at the centre-stage if India is to realize enforcement of these policies. And this certainly will happen over a period of time, as awareness increases, perceptions change as people are informed and the benefits of enforcing public health policies in our own homes, offices and other places we spend our lives in, become pronounced. October 2 is indeed a beginning for India. Let us hope that India is able to set a good precedent where civil society does join hands with governments to enforce public interest policies effectively. (The writer is the Secretary, Consumers’ Legal Protection Forum, Assam, & Federation of North Eastern Consumer Organization; Governing Council Member, Consumer Coordination Council, New Delhi)