Pandemic diminishes Modi’s stature at home and abroad

By: Sushil Kutty

The Allahabad High Court says Uttar Pradesh citizens afflicted with Covid-19 have been left to ‘Ram Bharose’, meaning to the whims and fancies of the Almighty, especially those in the small towns and villages of Yogi Adityanath’s slipping out-of-hand bastion. The high court wasn’t happy that a Covid-19 patient had gone missing from a medical facility and, then, when he was found, he was deader than a tinned mackerel with no name to boot!

But, if the Yogi was a weakened antigen in Uttar Pradesh, down-under in Maharashtra, the Mumbai High Court compared the ‘Mumbai model’ with the ‘Yogi model’ and found the Yogi model good enough to yoyo! Yes, stranger things have happened. Like, cyclone Tauktae sounding off in landlocked UP and Haryana before it would be making landfall in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state Gujarat on the West Coast!

But while Tauktae behaved inappropriately, news has come that India has beaten Brazil to second place in global Covid numbers with over 25 million recorded Covid-19 cases so far, and 4,329 Covid deaths on May 17, 2021, the highest single-day tally for the Grim Reaper so far.

As it happened, one of the 4,329 was Padma Shree Dr. KK Aggarwal, eminent cardiologist and past IMA president, whose YouTube videos had been dispensing insights to all and sundry on how to emerge victorious against Covid-19. But Covid-19 had the last laugh, despite a crack team of AIIMS doctors at Dr. Aggarwal’s bedside 24/7.

Tells you how Covid-19 shreds reputations. The number of doctors who lost to the second Covid wave is 244 so far, with 50 of them added on Sunday, May 16, 2021. The youngest Covid-dead was Dr. Anas Mujahid of Delhi, who is in his mid-twenties, and the oldest, 90-year-old Dr. S Satyamurthi, from Vishakhapatnam.

Last year, during the first wave, 730 doctors had fallen to Covid-19. Talking of Covid-dead, 1,621 teachers and allied staff placed on duty by the Yogi Government for the UP Panchayat polls succumbed to Covid-19, and teachers’ unions are now planning to take the Yogi Government to court for a Rs. 1 crore compensation per teacher/staff.

The moral of the story is Covid-19 has Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in all sorts of troubles even as his first term draws to a close. Fighting an election with corpses floating down the river and nothing but sandy “saffron-lined” graves till as far as the eyes could lift and scan is a grave proposition. The Yogi government has been reduced to collecting fuel-wood to consign the Covid-dead to moksha!

The corpses that berthed on the banks of the Ganga at Buxar in Bihar came all the way from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. Congress general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi has demanded a probe into the bends in the river Ganges. Not just of the floating dead, but also of the scores of shallow graves with dogs ranging around for the banquet.

Covid-19 breached the urban-rural divide, and it’s an adversary wallowing in the state’s inadequate response. The bodies of the Covid-dead are an abject discovery of another India, which has horrified the world. Nobody alive would want to be dumped dead in a river, however holy the dip!

The simple fact is, healthcare has collapsed in India’s rural hinterland. So long there was no Covid-19, village-folk fared okay because of the clean air, and clean living. The government’s primary health centres and the single-doctor/quack clinics kept people satisfied so long as there were vehicles to transport the awfully ill to a nearby town/district headquarters.

But as Covid stalked inward there was no cover for millions who had only quacks to turn to. Today, the Covid cat is out of the bag. In Gujarat, Covid-dead with comorbidities are not being counted as Covid casualties. Death certificates issued to families tell the tale of this Gujarat-model con job.

An ‘investigation’ by a Gujarati language newspaper unearthed the scam. The Vijay Rupani government was forced to come up with a “clarification”, which only buttressed the allegation. Now, a Kolkata-based newspaper has telegraphed that India’s daily Covid death count could be 25,000! The focus is on Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, both BJP-ruled states, allegedly massively involved in the hanky-panky.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs says the count of daily infected has fallen to below 300,000. The assessment is that this trend will continue till if and when the predicted third wave strikes. But The Economist says India is seeing between 6,000 and 31,000 deaths a day, and that these figures fit with independent epidemiological estimates of 8000-32000 a day.

According to these “independent” estimates, as many as 1 million people must have died of Covid-19 so far this year alone. The story behind this is that of humongous failure, which has diminished Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stature, both at home and abroad. (IPA Service)