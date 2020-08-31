A BIRTHDAY GIFT

By: Dr Dhrubajyoti Bora

The flexor surface of the right forearm resembled like a dry withered bark of a winter tree. The veins running under the skin were tortuous, standing out prominently in the fatless flesh. Every weather and misery beaten man possesses such type of a hand, but the nevus, the black nevus sticking firmly just a few centimetres below the elbow pit was unmistakeable. The hand entered through the small rectangular hole of the cabin, firmly grasped at the currency notes, and swiftly slid away like a slippery snake.

Lunch time was approaching. Samiron was feeling a little bit irritated. Every minute he kept glancing at his wrist watch and impatiently waited for the hour hand to touch 1.30 pm, so that he could hurry downstairs and enjoy a stomach full lunch in the nearby restaurant. Besides, a break of half an hour was necessary to rejuvenate his mind. So without paying any particular interest, he’d examined the endorsed withdrawal slips and tried to hand over the money to the customers. But after seeing this hand entering and disappearing swiftly, he couldn’t help lifting up his head and gazed at the direction of the person.

At first, Samiron hesitated. But to wait till the man disappeared in the crowd of standees would mean losing the opportunity. Burying his indecisiveness, he quickly got to his feet, and with a jerky gesture of his right hand, shouted at the man who was heading downstairs, folding and pocketing the currency notes that Samiron had just handed over to him.

The man stopped. He didn’t remember any known person inside this air conditioned interior of the bank premise. But he’d heard it clearly. Someone was calling out his name. With his roving eyes and lined forehead, and a quizzical look, his gaze passed from one person to another, but couldn’t recognise any familiar face. Then one immaculately dressed man stepped forward. This was the person who’d handed over the notes to him. Had he mistakenly handed him more amounts? He tried to fish out the notes from his tattered breast pocket as the man was approaching him.

Samiron stood before him, smiled at him, and extended his right hand over to the left shoulder of the man, said heartily, “Are you Bokul, the one from Govt Boys’ School?”

A person either gathers or loses flesh, goes through the bodily changes in the wheel of time, but the eyes and the characteristic body languages remain unchanged. Bokul’s eyes sparked in recognition, his face rippled in exultation at his prompt ability to identify his once beloved chum, “Samiron, you?”

The two embraced each other, leaving the surrounding people wondering. Many a face from the cabins stared at the unexpected intimacy of one of their colleagues with a shabbily dressed man, whose face was like a rugged hilly terrain.

Samiron took a quick glance at his watch. In fact, the time had already passed 1.30 pm. So propping up the ‘closed’ sign board of his cabin, they came out of the bank for a cup of tea at a roadside tea stall. After finding his school friend, Samiron was in no mood to enjoy his usual meal inside a closed confinement, but preferred to an open space by the side of the street.

Samiron had been transferred to this town recently. He was working in a nationalised bank. But in this town lay his childhood memories as he’d pursued his schooling up to class nine, till his father was transferred to the other end of the state. Though once this town had been very familiar to him, this time, he had hardly met any acquaintances. The gap of almost twenty years was perhaps sufficient for a new look to glide over the town.

Bokul gave Samiron his address. He said he ran a small grocery store at the other end of the town.

“I came to buy a frock for my daughter, today is her birthday,” Bokul revealed while opening up the conversation.

“Oh that’s very nice; convey my birthday wishes to her. How old is she now?”

“She’s turned nine years today,” Bokul said, then inquired about his. “Tell me about your family.”

“I married late. I’ve a two years old son. They’re staying with my parents.”

Bokul had been always enthusiastic and optimistic. He’d been amiable to all. Nobody from the school would perhaps remember a day that Bokul had involved in any kind of brawls.

In between the conversation, Bokul said, “My daughter wants to become a doctor.”

Samiron praised him heartedly on hearing this, and promised to meet his daughter soon to give her encouragement. Before leaving, Bokul welcomed Samiron heartily to his store after the bank hours, if Samiron felt the need of a company to pass the evening.

When Bokul left, Samiron ascended to his cabin. After serving his customers, he reclined in his chair, and closed his eyes. Bokul’s childhood face came to his mind. In the school days, they would play football in the school playground, after the classes were over. Samiron remembered the afternoon when he’d injured his right ankle, and the scene of those hands tending him, and the long limping walk homeward supporting the shoulder of Bokul.

Today Bokul had withdrawn a thousand rupees from his small savings account. Samiron could feel the hardship his friend was going through while running his family. One part of the withdrawal form was still with Samiron. He stared at this piece of paper for some time. Though Bokul had invited Samiron to his home as a part of birthday celebration of his daughter, Samiron had made an excuse. After much speculation, Samiron transferred the amount to Bokul’s account from his, and a complacent smile waved over his face as he came out of the bank into the darkening evening outside.