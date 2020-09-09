A brief account of late Tarulata Baruah – A lady who was God fearing and a true mother to the family

By: Rev. Hilson Singnar

Late Tarulata Baruah (Rongpi) originally belonged to Nowgong Baptist Church, but after marrying to late Ratneswar Rongpi, she was a Karbi woman and lived within the Karbi society. Late Baruah was a gentle lady and a true mother to her family. She is a role model for many in the Karbi society. Because of Tarulata her late husband Ratneswar Rongpi accepted Christ as his savior. The couple was the founding members of Diphu Baptist Church.

Late Tarulata B. Rongpi can be termed as a true mother as when not many could effort basic education, but she could manage to train and raise her children in a well disciplined manner and provide them with proper education. Her eldest son Dr. Jayanta Rongpi was not only a doctor, but was a Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council as well as Member of Parliament (MP). He was a leading political figure in the hill districts of Karbi Anglong and in Assam.

Late Tarulata’s daughter Minakshi Rongpipi is MA, LLB, and AJS (Grade-1). She is the first among the Karbis to hold the 1st Class Judicial Magistrate. She became magistrate in 1989. Late Tarulata B. Rongpi’s youngest son Prasanta Rongpi was the first ‘Fighter Pilot’ in the Indian Air Force in 1979 and later became a ‘Wing Commander.’

A genuine leader who could lead the masses to fight for the protection of own land and self determination emerged from the Rongpi family. It is the blessings of Late Tarulata and late Ratneswar Rongpi to their sons and daughters.

In my own views late Tarulata was a true believer of Christ. During my 10 years of Pastoral life, I have seen among the senior members late Tarulata was very much regular with the Sunday worship services. Undoubtedly, her late husband was also one of the active church members present in various church services. But, sadly he died early on September 5, 1999.

After her husband’s demise, though Tarulata was all by herself, she was strong and didn’t lose hope. Every year on her husband’s death anniversary she would call together her entire family to remember him. This is one witness of her having faith in God.

Late Tarulata was a close friend to my mother. They have worked together in the Diphu Baptist Church Women Department. She was the Treasurer in DBCWD between 1973-1974 and 1986-1987. She also took charge as Relief & Mercy from 2011-2013. They too have worked together in Karbi Anglong Baptist Convention. She was even appointed the first women treasurer in KABC Women Department in 1983 and 1989.

She contributed to the Church, society and to the Diphu Mahila Samiti with free will expecting no rewards in return. Because of her simplicity and sincerity in work she was awarded with the Chief Minister Best Social Worker Award.

Lived a life of simplicity and pure at heart, where she made contributions towards the Church and society, but she could not forbid God’s calling and on 9th September, 2019 she departed from this world to let her soul be with God. On the day of her last journey her mortal remains was let inside the new building of Diphu Baptist Church. This is to show our mark of respect to her. Attended by family members, church leaders, well-wishers and other important dignitaries the mortal remains of late Tarulata was laid to rest at DBC cremation ground.

As many families would do and after three days of burial i.e. on 14th September, 2019 a memorial service in her name was organised by late Tarulata’s family members. In the memorial service I was the appointed speaker.

In Hebrews 13: 17-18 says, “Remember them which have the rule over you, who have spoken unto you the word of God: whose faith follow, considering the end of their conversation. Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and today, and forever.” The texts have similarities with the life of late Tarulata as she was God fearing and true to her conscience.

In John 11:25, Jesus says, “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die.” Late Tarulata is one who has lived by God’s faith and though her earthly body is no more, but her soul is with God.

When she was seriously ill, I along with other church members visited her home and prayed for her. Though she could not raise herself from her bed, what I heard from her saying was, “Here is not my home and I am preparing to go back to my real home which is heaven.” Yes, God has called her to be with him always.

Let us all remember that the world we live in here is not our real home, our real home is heaven. In heaven there is no pain and cry, no sickness and worries, but always joy and happiness. And one day we will all be one in Christ there in heaven. (The writer is a Pastor of Diphu Baptist Church, Rongkangtui, Diphu)